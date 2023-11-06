Bradley Beal net worth

What is Bradley Beal's Net Worth and Salary?

Bradley Beal is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $100 million. Bradley Beal plays for the NBA's Phoenix Suns. Previously, he played for the Washington Wizards from 2012 to 2023, becoming the team's second all-time leading scorer. Beal has also represented the United States on the men's national basketball team.

Contracts

In October 2019, Bradley Beal signed a two-year $72 million contract extension which should set him up for a record-setting contract in 2022. In July 2022, he signed a five-year, $251.02 million deal with the Wizards. The deal gave him an average base salary of $46.7 million.

Early Life and High School

Bradley Beal was born on June 28, 1993 in St. Louis, Missouri to Besta and Bobby. He has four brothers named Brandon, Bruce, Byron, and Bryon, all of whom became football players. As a teenager, Beal attended Chaminade College Preparatory School, where he played high school basketball. As a senior, he averaged 32.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. While in high school, Beal represented the United States in the inaugural FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and the inaugural FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup. In both championships, the US won the gold medal.

Collegiate Career

For college, Beal attended the University of Florida on an athletic scholarship. In his sole season playing for the Florida Gators basketball team in 2011-12, he won six SEC Freshman of the Week honors and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Moreover, he was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. Beal helped lead the Gators to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, where they were eliminated by Louisville.

Washington Wizards

Forgoing his final three years of college eligibility at Florida, Beal declared for the 2012 NBA draft. He was ultimately chosen with the third overall pick by the Washington Wizards. Beal had an impressive rookie season with the Wizards, and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team. He continued his success in the 2013-14 season, helping the Wizards reach the second round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, Beal's next two seasons were plagued by injuries, causing him to miss significant playing time. In the 2015-16 season, he played in a career-low 55 games, although he still managed to record 17.4 points per game. Beal went on to have his breakout season in 2016-17, scoring a then-career high of 42 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns and later reaching 500 career three-pointers. The Wizards ended up making it to the second round of the playoffs, where they played their first Game 7 in close to 40 years. The team ultimately fell to the Boston Celtics. Beal had another impressive season in 2017-18, setting a new career high with 51 points in a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers and earning his first NBA All-Star selection. The Wizards advanced to the playoffs, where they lost in the first round.

In the 2018-19 season, Beal made his 869th career three-pointer, breaking Gilbert Arenas's franchise record. He also recorded his first career triple-double, followed by a second the next month. Late in the 2019-2020 season, Beal scored a new career high of 55 points in an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the second game in a row he scored over 50 points, making him the first NBA player to achieve that feat since Kobe Bryant in 2007. Upon the COVID-related suspension of the season in March of 2020, Beal had averaged 30.5 points per game in 57 games. Returning for the 2020-21 season, he set a new career high with 60 points in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. With the help of Russell Westbrook, Beal helped lead the Wizards to a blowout win over the Indiana Pacers to clinch the last spot in the playoffs. He also earned his first All-NBA selection. Beal's 2021-22 season was cut short due to surgery on his wrist. During the offseason, he signed a new, five-year contract with the Wizards. However, he only ended up playing in one more season for the team before being traded.

Phoenix Suns

Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the summer of 2023. He was traded alongside his Wizards teammates Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd.

Personal Life

With his wife Kamiah Adams, whom he married in 2020, Beal has three sons named Bradley II, Braylen, and Braxton. He previously resided in a 12,000-square-foot mansion in McLean, Virginia.

Kamiah is a star on the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood".

Real Estate

In October 2020, Bradley paid $6.8 million for a 7,200 square-foot home in Venice, California. That feels appropriate given the $72 million contract he had signed a year earlier. Bradley and Kamiah also own a home in Bethesda, Maryland which they acquired in 2019 for $7.8 million. Their previous D.C. area home was sold in September 2020 for $3.5 million. In September 2023 they put their Maryland home on the market for $10 million.