What is Boban Marjanović's net worth?

Boban Marjanović is a Serbian professional basketball player and occasional actor who has a net worth of $20 million. Boban Marjanović is celebrated as much for his towering 7-foot-4 frame and endearing personality as for his play on the court. Known for his efficiency, soft touch around the rim, and status as one of the tallest players in NBA history, Marjanović has built a cult following among fans. He began his professional career in Europe, where he played for top clubs in Serbia, Russia, and Turkey before joining the NBA in 2015. Over the course of his career, he has played for teams including the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. Beyond basketball, Boban has also made appearances in Hollywood films and commercials, further cementing his reputation as a beloved figure both on and off the court.

Early Life

Boban Marjanović was born on August 15, 1988, in Boljevac, Serbia. From a young age, his exceptional height set him apart, and he began training in basketball as a teenager. He joined Hemofarm, a Serbian professional team, in his mid-teens, where he developed into a promising prospect. Marjanović went on to play for several top European clubs, including CSKA Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, and Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade). With Red Star, he achieved domestic league titles and earned recognition as one of Europe's most dominant centers, leading to his eventual move to the NBA.

NBA Career

Marjanović signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015, making his NBA debut at age 27. Though his playing time was limited, he quickly impressed with his size and efficiency, recording some of the league's best per-minute scoring and rebounding statistics. After one season, he joined the Detroit Pistons on a three-year deal. He later played for the Clippers and 76ers before gaining wider visibility with the Dallas Mavericks, where his close friendship with Luka Dončić made him a fan favorite.

With the Mavericks, Boban delivered memorable playoff performances and became a viral sensation for his lighthearted personality and locker-room presence. He later joined the Houston Rockets, continuing to serve as a veteran presence and reliable big man in limited minutes. Internationally, Marjanović has represented Serbia in FIBA competitions, winning silver medals at the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

While never a marquee star, Boban Marjanović has earned significant money as a reliable NBA role player. In 2015, he signed a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs worth about $1.2 million. His largest payday came in 2016 when the Detroit Pistons signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract, valuing his size and unique skill set.

Subsequent contracts included shorter-term deals with the Clippers and 76ers, followed by a two-year, $7 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in 2019. In 2022, he signed with the Houston Rockets on veteran-minimum contracts. Over the course of his NBA career, Marjanović has earned an estimated $40 million in salary, a testament to his longevity and niche value as one of the league's most efficient big men.

Real Estate

Like many NBA veterans, Marjanović has invested in property during his career. While playing for the Dallas Mavericks, he purchased a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, close to the team's practice facilities. His residence has been featured in interviews and promotional appearances, often showing the challenges of fitting furniture and everyday items for someone of his size. He has also maintained ties to Serbia, where he owns property and spends time during the offseason. Though specific purchase prices have not been widely reported, Marjanović's real estate holdings reflect both his NBA earnings and his desire to balance life in the United States with his roots in Europe.

Personal Life

Off the court, Boban Marjanović is known for his warm personality, sense of humor, and larger-than-life presence. He is married to Milica Krstić, and the couple has two sons. Marjanović has also appeared in entertainment projects, including the 2019 film "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," where he played an assassin in a memorable fight scene with Keanu Reeves. He has also been featured in commercials and NBA promotional content, often leaning into his status as a gentle giant.

Beloved by teammates and fans alike, Marjanović's career has extended far beyond the box score. He remains a fan favorite in every city he has played, embodying the rare blend of professional athlete, entertainer, and cultural figure.