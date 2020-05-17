Bill Wennington net worth: Bill Wennington is a Canadian former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for winning three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. During his career Bill earned $7.9 million in salary. That's the same as around $10 million today after adjusting for inflation.

Bill Wennington was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in April 1963. He was a 7'0″ center who played at Long Island Lutheran High School where he was a fourth-team Parade All-American. Wennington played his college basketball for St. John's. He was drafted #16 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1985 NBA Draft. Bill Wennington played for the Mavericks from 1985 to 1990 and for the Sacramento Kings from 1990 to 1991. From 1991 to 1993 he played for Virtus Bologna where he won the Italian League championship in 1993. Wennington played for the Chicago Bulls from 1993 to 1999 and won the NBA championship in 1996, 1997, and 1998. He played for the Sacramento Kings from 1999 to 2000. In 2015 Wennington was inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.