What is Ben McLemore's Net Worth?

Ben McLemore is an American former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $5 million. Between 2013 and 2022, Ben McLemore played for five different NBA teams, and after that he spent a few years playing overseas in China, Greece, Spain, and Turkey. His career ended in 2025 when he was found guilty of raping a woman and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Early Life and High School

Ben McLemore III was born on February 11, 1993 in St. Louis, Missouri. With his five siblings, he was raised by his mother Sonya Reid. McLemore attended Wellston High School for three years before it closed in 2010. He subsequently attended Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and Christian Life Center Academy in Texas. McLemore was a star high school basketball player and was rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Collegiate Career

Although he committed to the University of Kansas for college, McLemore was ultimately deemed ineligible to play in the NCAA due to having attended multiple high schools. Starting in his second semester, he was allowed to practice with the Kansas Jayhawks, and eventually he played as a redshirt freshman. In his sole collegiate season, McLemore averaged 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. After McLemore declared for the 2013 NBA draft, his AAU coach Darius Cobb was accused of having received thousands of dollars in illegal benefits from NBA agent Rodney Blackstock.

Sacramento Kings

In the 2013 NBA draft, McLemore was chosen seventh overall by the Sacramento Kings. After playing with the team in the 2013 NBA Summer League, he played all 82 games of the regular season and averaged 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. McLemore played again in the NBA Summer League in 2014, and helped the Kings win the championship. In the regular season, he started all 82 games and averaged a career-best 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. McLemore was less prodigious in the 2015-16 season due to injury, averaging 7.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 68 games. The following season, he played in just 61 games and averaged 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. After spending the 2017-18 season in Memphis, McLemore returned to the Kings for the 2018-19 season, but played in only 19 games before he was waived.

Memphis Grizzlies

McLemore played for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2017-18 season. In 56 games and 17 starts, he averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Houston Rockets

In the summer of 2019, McLemore signed with the Houston Rockets. Toward the end of the year, he scored a season-high 28 points in a win over the Toronto Raptors. McLemore finished the regular season with averages of 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 71 games. He went on to make his postseason debut with the Rockets, reaching the Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers ultimately won. McLemore continued playing for the Rockets in the 2020-21 season, but was waived after 32 games.

Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers

Three days after being waived by the Rockets in April of 2021, McLemore signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He finished the season with the team, playing 21 regular-season games and four in the playoffs. That summer, McLemore signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 64 games with the team in the 2021-22 season and averaged 10.2 points per game.

Overseas Teams

In early 2023, McLemore signed a one-year contract with the Chinese Basketball Association team Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin. In the summer, he signed with the Greek club AEK Athens; his contract was ultimately terminated by the end of the year. McLemore went on to play for the Spanish Liga ACB club Río Breogán from 2023 to 2024. Subsequently, from 2024 to 2025, he played for the Turkish club Yukatel Merkezefendi.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Ben McLemore earned more than $21 million in NBA salary over the course of his professional basketball career. Drafted seventh overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2013, he signed a four-year rookie contract worth $13.1 million. In 2017, he joined the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-year, $10.7 million deal, though he played only one season before being traded back to the Kings. Later stints with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers came on short-term contracts, adding several million more to his career total.

Rape Conviction

In the spring of 2024, McLemore was arrested in Oregon on charges of rape, unlawful sexual penetration, and sexual abuse. The incidents occurred at a party in 2021 at the Lake Oswego home of McLemore's fellow Trail Blazers teammate Robert Covington. In the summer of 2025, McLemore was found guilty of all but one of his counts and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Personal Life

Previously married, McLemore has a child named Teagan.