B.J. Armstrong net worth: B.J. Armstrong is an American former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $10 million. B.J. Armstrong was born in Detroit, Michigan in September 1967. He was a 6'2″ point guard who played at Brother Rice High School. Armstrong played college basketball for the University of Iowa and had his #1 retired. He was drafted #18 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1989 NBA Draft. B.J. Armstrong played for the Bulls from 1989 to 1995. He played for the Golden State Warriors from 1995 to 1997 and for the Charlotte Hornets from 1997 to 1999. B.J. Armstrong played for the Orlando Magic in 1999 and for the Bulls again from 1999 to 2000. He won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and was an NBA All-Star in 1994. During his NBA career he averaged 9.8 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, and 3.3 assists per game.

After retiring, Armstrong went to work for the Bulls organization until 2005. He then went to work as an agent for Wasserman Media. Today he represents a number of players including Derrick Rose, JaVale McGee, and more.

During his career B.J. Armstrong earned around $16 million in salary alone.