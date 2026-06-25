What is Austin Reaves' Net Worth and Salary?

Austin Reaves is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $20 million.

One of the NBA's most unlikely modern success stories, Reaves went from undrafted college guard to one of the most important players on the Los Angeles Lakers. Known for his shooting, ball-handling, craftiness, confidence, and ability to play off bigger stars, Reaves became a fan favorite in Los Angeles by turning himself into a reliable scorer, secondary playmaker, and playoff contributor.

Reaves' path to NBA wealth was unusual from the beginning. In 2021, he reportedly asked the Detroit Pistons not to draft him in the second round unless they were willing to give him a guaranteed contract. Detroit declined, so Reaves went undrafted and signed with the Lakers instead. That gamble proved brilliant. After earning a roster spot, he increased his scoring every season and eventually landed a four-year, $185 million extension, the largest contract ever signed by an undrafted player.

Early Life

Austin Tyler Reaves was born on May 29, 1998, in Newark, Arkansas. He grew up in a basketball family. His parents, Nicole Wilkett and Brian Reaves, both played college basketball at Arkansas State, and his older brother, Spencer Reaves, also became a professional basketball player.

Reaves attended Cedar Ridge High School in Newark, where he became one of the top high school players in Arkansas. He led his school to multiple state championships and established himself as a high-scoring guard, though he was not considered an elite national recruit.

College Career

Reaves began his college career at Wichita State, where he played two seasons. He showed flashes of scoring ability and toughness but was not yet a major offensive focal point. After the 2017-18 season, he transferred to Oklahoma, where his career took a major step forward.

After sitting out a season because of transfer rules, Reaves became one of Oklahoma's best players. During his senior season, he averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He was a creative scorer who could handle the ball, draw fouls, and make difficult shots late in games. Despite his production, he was still viewed by many NBA teams as a fringe prospect.

Los Angeles Lakers

Reaves entered the 2021 NBA Draft but was not selected. According to reports, the Detroit Pistons considered drafting him with the 42nd pick, but Reaves and his representatives preferred a guaranteed opportunity elsewhere rather than a two-way contract in Detroit. The Lakers offered a path he liked better, so he went undrafted and signed with Los Angeles.

He quickly outperformed expectations. As a rookie, Reaves earned playing time with his defense, decision-making, shooting, and willingness to do the little things around superstars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He became a full rotation player and later developed into one of the Lakers' most trusted guards.

His breakout continued in the playoffs. Reaves showed he could handle pressure, make shots, run offense, and contribute in high-leverage games. By the time the Lakers retooled their roster around James and later Luka Dončić, Reaves had become a central piece of the team's core rather than a feel-good undrafted story.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Reaves' first NBA deal was modest by league standards. After going undrafted in 2021, he signed with the Lakers and earned under $1 million as a rookie. His early salaries made him one of the league's best bargains as his role expanded.

After his first two seasons, Reaves was subject to the Gilbert Arenas provision, a collective bargaining rule that limits what other teams can offer certain restricted free agents with only one or two years of NBA service. That helped the Lakers retain him on a four-year contract worth up to about $54 million in 2023. The deal included a $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Reaves outplayed that contract almost immediately. His scoring, minutes, and responsibility increased each year, and he turned himself into a legitimate long-term starter. In 2026, he declined the $14.9 million option and agreed to a four-year, $185 million extension with the Lakers. The deal became the largest contract ever signed by an undrafted player and dramatically changed the financial arc of his career.

Before the extension, Reaves had earned a fraction of what lottery picks and established stars typically make. The new contract pushed his future NBA earnings into star-player territory and made him one of the clearest examples of an undrafted player successfully betting on himself.

Playing Style

Reaves is not the most athletic guard in the NBA, but his game is built on skill, patience, and feel. He is effective as a shooter, pick-and-roll ball-handler, cutter, and secondary creator. He also has a knack for drawing fouls and using changes of pace to keep defenders off balance.

His value to the Lakers has come from his ability to fit next to higher-usage stars. He can play on the ball when needed, but he is also comfortable spacing the floor, attacking closeouts, and making quick decisions. That versatility helped him grow from a role player into one of the team's most important offensive pieces.

Endorsements

Reaves has also built endorsement income as his profile has grown. His most notable deal has been with Chinese sportswear company Rigorer, which released his signature shoe line. For an undrafted player, having a signature sneaker is extremely rare and reflects his popularity with Lakers fans and international basketball audiences.

Personal Life

Reaves has been in a longtime relationship with Jenna Barber, whom he has known since his Arkansas years. She gained wider attention after sharing a photo of Reaves reacting emotionally to news of his major Lakers extension.

Reaves' story stands out because it is not the typical NBA path. He was not a lottery pick, a one-and-done college superstar, or a player handed immediate opportunity. He went undrafted, chose his destination carefully, earned his minutes, outplayed his contract, and turned himself into the highest-paid undrafted player in league history.