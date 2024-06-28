What is Anthony Edwards's Net Worth and Salary?

Anthony Edwards is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $40 million. Not to be confused with the actor of the same name, Anthony Edwards plays for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. He was named an NBA All-Star in 2023 and 2024, and in the latter year helped the Timberwolves win their first playoff series in 20 years. Edwards was previously a star player at the University of Georgia for one season.

Salary & Contracts

Anthony Edwards' rookie contract was a 4-year, $44 million deal with the Timberwolves. In July 2023, he signed a 5-year extension that could eventually be worth $260 million and immediately bumped his salary from $13 million to $42 million per year.

Early Life and High School

Anthony Edwards was born on August 5, 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia. He has a sister named Antoinette and a brother named Antoine, both of whom raised him after their mother and grandmother passed away in 2015. Growing up, Edwards played football, baseball, and basketball, but eventually settled on basketball. He trained with former college basketball player Justin Holland, and played with the AAU team Atlanta Xpress. Edwards went on to play basketball at Therrell High School and Holy Spirit Preparatory School. In 2018, he helped Holy Spirit win the GISA Class AAA state championship. The following year, in his senior season, Edwards played in the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Collegiate Career

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Edwards committed to play college basketball at the University of Georgia. He was an immediate success upon his debut with the Bulldogs, scoring the most points (24) by a Georgia freshman in his debut since Dominique Wilkins in 1979. Edwards finished his freshman year with averages of 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, and was the top scorer in the nation among freshmen. For his achievements, he earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors. Due to his high professional prospects, Edwards left Georgia in the spring of his freshman year to enter the 2020 NBA draft.

Minnesota Timberwolves

In the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards was chosen by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the first overall pick. He made his debut in late December, posting 15 points in a victory over the Detroit Pistons. In March, Edwards scored a then-career high of 42 points in a game against the Phoenix Suns. He finished his rookie season with averages of 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. In the 2021-22 season, Edwards recorded a new career high of 49 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs in April. He finished the regular season with averages of 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Edwards went on to make his postseason debut with the Timberwolves, recording 36 points in a Game 1 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round. Ultimately, the Timberwolves were eliminated by the Grizzlies in six games.

Edwards had a strong season in 2022-23, posting an average of 24.6 points per game and a career-high average of 5.8 rebounds per game. In February, he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time. The Timberwolves made it back to the playoffs, where Edwards set a franchise record for the most points scored in a playoff game, with 41 against the Nuggets in Game 2 of the opening round. Despite Edwards's superlative performance, the Timberwolves were eliminated by the Nuggets in five games.

Edwards had his best season yet in 2023-24, setting a new career high with 51 points in a victory over the Washington Wizards in April. He was also named an NBA All-Star for the second consecutive year. Edwards finished the regular season with a career-high average of 25.9 points per game, and earned his first All-NBA Second Team selection. Back in the playoffs, the Timberwolves routed the Suns in the opening round, giving the team its first playoff series win in 20 years. The Timberwolves subsequently dispatched the Nuggets in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals. In Game 4 of the Semifinals, Edwards scored 44 points, a new franchise high for a playoff game. The Timberwolves went on to face the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Finals.

National Team Career

Beyond the NBA, Edwards has played with the United States men's national basketball team. He made his debut with the team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where he started all eight games and was selected to the All-FIBA World Cup Team. The United States ultimately finished in fourth place in the tournament.

Controversies

Since joining the NBA, Edwards has been the subject of some controversies. In 2022, he was criticized and fined $40,000 by the NBA for an Instagram video in which he used a homophobic slur. The next year, Edwards was accused by Instagram model Paige Jordae of impregnating her and offering her $100,000 to receive an abortion.