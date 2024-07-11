Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $60 Million Salary: $15 Million Birthdate: Jun 12, 1976 (48 years old) Birthplace: Shreveport Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Antawn Jamison's Net Worth

Antawn Jamison is a retired American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $60 million.

During his career, Antawn Jamison earned $140 million in salary alone. He played 16 seasons in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. He also played for the US national team in 2006. He is a two-time All-Star and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2004. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie Team with the Warriors.

After retiring from the NBA, Jamison worked as an analyst for Time Warner Cable SportsNet and as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers before being hired by the Washington Wizards as their director of pro personnel in 2019.

Early Life

Antawn Cortez Jamison was born June 12, 1976 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was originally named "Antwan" but the hospital misspelled it and wrote "Antawn" on his birth certificate. The error was never fixed but the pronunciation remained the same.

Jamison attended Quail Hollow Middle School in Charlotte, North Carolina where he played basketball and football (as a quarterback). He played high school basketball at Charlotte's Providence High School and was named a McDonald's All-American after his senior season during which he averaged 27 points, 13 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

College Career

Jamison played three seasons of college basketball for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, averaging 19.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He was awarded both the Naismith and Wooden Awards in his junior year as the most outstanding men's college basketball player for the 1997–98 season.

He opted to forgo his senior year of eligibility and declared for the 1998 NBA draft. He returned a year later and earned a B.A. in Afro-American and African studies. On March 1, 2000 Jamison's number 33 was retired at the Dean E. Smith Center, making him the seventh Tar Heel to receive such an honor.

Golden State Warriors (1998–2003)

Jamison was selected with the fourth pick of the 1998 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors who then traded his rights to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for his former North Carolina teammate and best friend Vince Carter. He spent five years with the Warriors, averaging a career-high 24.9 points per game in his third season. He also had a couple of standout games where he dropped 51 points back-to-back: against Seattle and then again against the Lakers.

Dallas Mavericks (2003–2004)

In 2003, Jamison was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a nine-player deal. He experienced his first winning season as the Mavericks finished 52–30 and made the playoffs. This was also the first time he experienced post-season play. He was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year and traded to the Wizards at the end of the season.

Washington Wizards (2004–2010)

Jamison's move to the Wizards reunited him with former Golden State teammates Gilbert Arenas and Larry Hughes. In the 2004–05 season he was named to the NBA All-Star team for the first time in his career and the Wizards enjoyed their best season in 26 years, finishing 45–37. They also made the playoffs for the first time since 1997 and advanced to the second round for the first time since 1982. Antawn had a stellar 2007–08 season that saw him being named to his second NBA Eastern All-Star team. On June 30, 2008 he agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Wizards.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2010–2012)

On February 17, 2010 Jamison was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team, six-player trade. The Cavaliers endured a tough 2010–11 NBA season, highlighted by a grueling 26-game losing streak. This painful run of losses finally came to an end when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 126–119 in an overtime thriller. In January 2011 Jamison hinted at retirement, suggesting that the 2011–12 season might be his last. He wrapped up the season with an average of 17.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers (2012–2013)

On July 25, 2012 Jamison signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA veteran's minimum. However, he didn't get much play time partially due to his inconsistent shooting and subpar defense. He capitalized on the little game time he received and soon found himself back in the Lakers' regular rotation after forward Pau Gasol was ruled out with a foot injury.

Los Angeles Clippers (2013–2014)

Jamison signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on August 28, 2013. In a game against the Boston Celtics, he scored a 3-pointer, which took his career points tally past the 20,000 mark, making him just the 39th player in NBA history to achieve such a feat.

On February 20, 2014 the Clippers traded him to the Atlanta Hawks who waived him the following day. At that point, Jamison knew his time in the NBA had come to an end.

National Team

In 2006 Jamison represented Team USA in the 2006 FIBA World Championship in Japan, bringing home a bronze medal.

Retirement and Legacy

Jamison called time on his NBA career in 2014. Of all ex-NBA players eligible for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, only he and Tom Chambers have scored over 20,000 career points and still missed out on a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Post-playing Career and Charity Work

Jamison became a broadcaster for Time Warner Cable SportsNet, working as a TV analyst for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2017 the Lakers hired him as a scout and the Wizards later appointed him their director of pro personnel in 2019.

In 2003 Jamison awarded his first Antawn C. Jamison Scholarship at his former high school. He also launched a campaign called "A Better Tomorrow," which aimed to give the underprivileged a chance for a brighter future.

Real Estate

In October 2003, Antawn paid $1.5 million for a 30-acre property in Waxhaw, North Carolina. A year later he completed construction on a 14,000-square-foot mansion that has 9 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Today this home is worth $6-8 million.