Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What Is Angel Reese's Net Worth and Salary?

Angel Reese is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Angel Reese played college basketball at the University of Maryland and Louisiana State University. In the 2024 NBA Draft, she was the seventh pick in the first round, and she played her first game with the Chicago Sky on May 15, 2024. In high school, Reese earned McDonald's All-American honors, and ESPN ranked her the #2 player in her class in 2020. While playing for Louisiana State University, the women's basketball team won its first-ever national championship, and she was named Most Outstanding Player. Angel also set SEC and NCAA single-season records in rebounds and double-doubles, respectively. During her rookie season in the NBA, Reese was named a WNBA All-Star. She has also played for the United States national team, making her debut at the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup, where the team won a silver medal.

Contracts & Salary

In 2024, Angel signed a 4-year, $324,383 contract with the Chicago Sky. The contract gives her a base salary of $73,439. By comparison. Caitlin Clark's rookie WNBA contract was a 4-year, $338,056 that came with a first year base salary of $76,565.

Endorsements

Angel Reese has a number of lucrative endorsement contracts. Her largest deals are with Beats by Dre, PlayStation, McDonald's, Reebok and Raising Cane's.

Early Life

Angel Reese was born on May 6, 2002, in Randallstown, Maryland. She is the daughter of Angel and Michael Reese. Her mother was a college basketball player for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame, and she taught Angel how to play basketball. Reese does not have a close relationship with her father, but he played basketball professionally in Austria, Luxembourg, Cyprus, and Portugal. Angel was raised by her mother and her maternal grandparents, and she has a younger brother named Julian, who plays basketball at the University of Maryland. Her stepbrother, Mikael Hopkins, plays professional basketball, as does her cousin Jordan Hawkins. During her youth, Reese competed in a Baltimore County recreational league and was successful playing on boys' teams as well as above her age group. Angel was a point guard before she had a growth spurt by her freshman year of high school, and she also participated in gymnastics, track, ballet, and swimming. Reese took part in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program Team Takeover as well. She made the honor role at St. Frances Academy, where she was a member of the varsity basketball team all four years. During her freshman year, Angel earned All-Metro first team honors from the local newspaper "The Baltimore Sun" and was selected for the High School Nationals all-tournament team, and the team won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title and ended the season with a record of 30–1.

Reese was also an All-Metro first team selection as a sophomore, and the team won the IAAM A Conference championship again. She was named the team's MVP after playing in the Capital Classic. As a junior, she was suspended early in the season for punching a player from the opposing team in the face during a scrimmage. That season, "The Baltimore Sun" named her All-Metro Player of the Year after the team won the IAAM A Conference title. They won the title again during Angel's senior year, and she was chosen for the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald's All-American Game, but they were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was named All-Metro Player of the Year, and "The Baltimore Sun" crowned her High School Female Athlete of the Year. She ended her college career with 1,720 points, the second-highest in the school's history. Reese also played volleyball in high school, and the team won the IAAM C Conference championship during her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was offered basketball scholarships by more than 20 NCAA Division I basketball programs, and in November 2019, she announced that she would attend the University of Maryland. She majored in communications there, and after she transferred to Louisiana State University, she majored in interdisciplinary studies.

College Career

During her freshman season at the University of Maryland, Reese was temporarily sidelined after having surgery for a fractured foot, but she later helped the team win Big Ten Conference tournament and regular season titles. She averaged 10 points per game that season and was selected for the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. After the season ended, she competed in the USA Basketball 3X Nationals, where the Maryland 3×3 team won a silver medal. As a sophomore, Angel was chosen for the first-team All-Big Ten, and the AP gave her third-team All-American honors. She averaged 17.8 points per game, and she became the school's first player since 1975 to average a double-double.

After her sophomore year, Reese transferred to Louisiana State University, where she broke the school's single-game rebounding record with 28 rebounds a few weeks after making her debut with the team. She later broke the team's record for consecutive double-doubles and earned All-Defensive Team honors as well as first-team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) honors. Angel was named the Greenville Regional 2's Most Outstanding Player, and in the Final Four, she set an SEC rebounding record. She was instrumental in the team winning the 2023 NCAA championship, was named the Most Outstanding Player in the tournament, and her 34 double-doubles set an NCAA single-season record. Reese received first-team All-American honors from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the AP, and she was selected for the WBCA Coaches' All-America Team. During her junior year, her per-game average was 23 points and 15.4 rebounds, making her the first women's basketball player to reach marks that high in more than 15 seasons. Angel was honored with the Corbett Award, which is given to Louisiana's top female amateur athlete.

Going into her senior season, Angel was named preseason SEC Player of the Year and AP preseason All-American. As a senior, she won the "Sporting News" Athlete of the Year award and the SEC Player of the Year award, and she earned SEC All-Defensive Team and first-team All-SEC honors. In the 2024 NCAA tournament, the team reached the Elite Eight. The USBWA named Reese a first-team All-American, and she received WBCA Coaches' All-American honors. She averaged 18.6 points per game during her senior season, and while at LSU, her average of 14.4 rebounds per game was the highest in SEC history. Angel declared for the WNBA draft in April 2014.

Professional Career

In the 2024 WBNA Draft, Reese was the seventh overall pick. She made her WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky on May 15th, scoring 12 points and making eight rebounds. She scored her seventh consecutive double-double on June 20th, the longest streak by a rookie in the WNBA. When she scored her tenth consecutive double-double on June 30th, Angel broke the record for the longest single-season streak. She was named Rookie of the Month, with a per-game average of 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds. In July, she was chosen for the WNBA All-Star Game and scored her 13th straight double-double in a game against the Seattle Storm, breaking the record for the longest double-double streak across multiple seasons. She was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on July 9th.

Personal Life

From 2023 to early 2024, Angel was in a relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher, a Florida State basketball player. In 2023, she established the Angel C. Reese Foundation to "ensure equal opportunities for all girls in sports, education, financial literacy, and other areas where girls have been historically overlooked." In May 2024, she became a part-owner of DC Power FC, a professional soccer team in the USL Super League.

Awards and Career Highlights

Angel won BET Awards for Sportswoman of the Year in 2023 and 2024, and she was named Best Breakthrough Athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards. She was selected for the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2021, the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and First-team All-Big Ten in 2022, and the First-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team in 2023 and 2024. Reese was named a McDonald's All-American in 2020, a Third-team All-American (AP) in 2022, a First-team All-American (AP) and Unanimous first-team All-American in 2023, a First-team All-American (USBWA) and WBCA Coaches' All-American in 2023 and 2024, and a Second-team All-American (AP) in 2024. In 2023, Angel won the award for the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, and in 2024, she was named SEC Player of the Year and was a WNBA All-Star.