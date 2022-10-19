What is Andrew Wiggins' Net Worth and Salary?

Andrew Wiggins is a Canadian basketball player who has a net worth of $65 million and an average annual salary of $28.6 million. Andrew Wiggins was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

Early Life

Andrew Christian Wiggins was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on February 23, 1995, and grew up in an athletic family. His father, Mitchell Wiggins, played basketball for the NBA, and his mother, Marita Payne-Wiggins, was an Olympic track star. He went on to play basketball for Vaughan Secondary School in Ontario, and Huntington Prep School in West Virginia. While at Huntington, he attracted major attention and was subsequently named the 2013 Naismith Prep Player of the Year, the 2013 Gatorade National Player of the Year, 2013 Mr. Basketball USA, a 2013 McDonald's All-American, and he was chosen as the #1 high school basketball player by SLAM Magazine.

Wiggins enrolled at the University of Kansas where he had an excellent season with the Jayhawks basketball team and was a semifinalist for the Naismith College Player of the Year as a freshman. He was a consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12, and Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Andrew Wiggins chose to declare for the NBA Draft after just one year of college basketball.

NBA Career

In the 2014 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Andrew Wiggins with the first overall pick, and he became just the second Canadian picked number one in the draft. The year prior, Canadian Anthony Bennett was selected first overall, also by Cleveland. But Wiggins would never play for the Cavaliers as a three-team trade sent him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a package that had Kevin Love landing with Cleveland. Andrew Wiggins played well enough to earn NBA All-Rookie First Team honors and was named the 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year. After five-and-a-half years with Minnesota, Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors. With the Warriors, he was named a 2022 NBA All-Star and became an NBA Champion.

Contracts & Earnings

Andrew Wiggins was the number one pick of the 2014 draft and was given a contract that came with a guaranteed minimum of $11.3 million. He was able to earn a maximum of $24 million over his four-year rookie contract. In October 2017, he signed a five-year, $148 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. And in October 2022, the Golden State Warriors and Andrew Wiggins came to an agreement on a four-year, $109 million extension.

Andrew Wiggins' career NBA earnings total $140 million in salary alone. Wiggins also brings in an estimated $600,000 in endorsements from his sponsors Fitbit, BioSteel, and Chinese shoe brand Peak.

Personal Life

Andrew Wiggins and his girlfriend, Mychal, have two daughters together, one born in 2018 and the other 2021.

Wiggins was one of six children. He has three sisters—Stephanie, Angelica, and Taya—and two brothers—Nick and Mitchell, Jr. His brother Nick played college basketball at Vincennes University, Wabash Valley College, and Wichita State University. Mitchell Jr. played at Hillsborough Community College and Southeastern University.