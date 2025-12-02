Andrew Bogut Net Worth

What is Andrew Bogut's Net Worth and Salary?

Andrew Bogut is an Australian professional basketball player who has a net worth of $40 million. Andrew Bogut established a celebrated career defined by his status as a historical first, his formidable defensive presence, and his crucial role in championship success. Standing seven feet tall, he is most famous for being the first Australian player ever selected with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, a feat he achieved in 2005. Over his 14 seasons in the National Basketball Association, he became renowned not for high scoring, but for his exceptional court vision, passing ability as a big man, and, most significantly, his elite defensive anchoring. Bogut won an NBA Championship in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors, where his screen-setting and rim protection were fundamental to the team's emergence as a dominant force. His career includes an All-NBA Third Team selection, an NBA All-Defensive Second Team nod, and an NBA blocks title, cementing his legacy as one of Australia's most accomplished basketball exports and a premier defensive center of his era.

Early Life and College Stardom

Andrew Michael Bogut was born on November 28, 1984, in Melbourne, Australia. He grew up playing various sports, including Australian rules football and tennis, alongside basketball. His parents, who immigrated to Australia from Croatia in the 1970s, instilled in him an early appreciation for the game, with Bogut patterning his style after Croatian NBA player Toni Kukoč. Despite being cut from a junior state representative team at age 15, he persevered and developed his game, eventually enrolling in the prestigious Australian Institute of Sport (AIS). His talent truly blossomed on the international stage when he led the Australian junior national team to the gold medal at the 2003 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Greece, earning the tournament's Most Valuable Player award after averaging exceptional statistics, including 26.3 points and 17 rebounds per game.

His success paved the way for a move to the United States, where he played college basketball for the University of Utah Utes from 2003 to 2005. As a sophomore during the 2004–05 season, Bogut had one of the most decorated seasons in Utes history. He started all 35 games, led the nation in double-doubles, and was a force on both ends of the floor, ranking among the NCAA leaders in scoring, rebounding, and field goal percentage. His dominant performance earned him a clean sweep of major individual honors, including National College Player of the Year, the Naismith College Player of the Year, and the John R. Wooden Award. After just two years in college, Bogut declared for the 2005 NBA Draft, a move that culminated in him being selected first overall by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks Years (2005–2012)

Bogut's NBA career began with the Milwaukee Bucks, making history as the first Australian to hold the coveted number one overall pick title. He quickly proved his worth as a versatile center, being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2006. His time with the Bucks saw steady improvement, interrupted at times by injuries, yet punctuated by standout seasons. The pinnacle of his tenure in Milwaukee came during the 2009–10 season, where he delivered career-high averages in points and rebounds, earning an All-NBA Third Team selection. He followed this up in the 2010–11 season by leading the entire league in blocks per game with an average of 2.6, showcasing his premier defensive skills. However, a series of injuries, most notably a severe arm injury in 2010, marred his later years with the franchise.

NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors

In March 2012, Bogut was traded to the Golden State Warriors. This move marked a significant turning point in his career, repositioning him from a primary offensive option to the defensive anchor for an emerging championship contender. His physical interior presence, exceptional passing from the post, and elite rim protection were crucial ingredients in the Warriors' ascent. During the 2014–15 season, Bogut was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, and his contributions were instrumental in helping the Warriors win the 2015 NBA Championship, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was an integral starting piece during their historic 73-win 2015–16 season before he was traded in the summer of 2016 to clear salary cap space for a major acquisition. Following his departure from Golden State, he had short stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers before a brief return to the Warriors near the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Andrew Bogut's status as the number one overall draft pick in 2005 guaranteed him substantial contracts throughout his NBA career. His career earnings total over $119 million from various contracts.

Rookie Contract (2005–2009): Bogut signed a four-year, $20.29 million rookie scale contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. This deal included team options for the third and fourth years, which were both exercised.

Rookie Extension (2008–2013): In 2008, Bogut signed a five-year, $60 million extension with the Bucks, set to begin after his rookie contract expired.

Warriors Extension (2013–2016): After being traded to Golden State, he signed a three-year, $36 million extension in October 2013, which proved crucial during the Warriors' championship era.

Following the Warriors, his contracts were shorter, veteran minimum deals. He signed minimum salary contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. His final NBA contract was a guaranteed minimum salary deal upon his return to the Golden State Warriors in March 2019.

National Basketball League (NBL) and Retirement

Bogut concluded his professional playing career back home in Australia. In 2018, he signed with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League (NBL). His impact on the domestic league was immediate and transformative. In the 2018–19 season, he dominated the competition, securing both the NBL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and the NBL Best Defensive Player award. His NBL career also included an All-NBL First Team selection. He retired from professional basketball in 2020 and later transitioned into a coaching role, joining the Sydney Kings as an assistant coach.

International Career

Throughout his career, Andrew Bogut was a committed and long-standing member of the Australian national team, the Boomers. He represented his country in multiple Summer Olympic Games and FIBA World Cups. As early as 2004, while still a college player, he was a starter for the Australian Olympic team in Greece. He later played key roles for the Boomers in major international tournaments, helping the team achieve notable fourth-place finishes at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2019 FIBA World Cup, underscoring his lasting impact on basketball in Australia.