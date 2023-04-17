Andrei Kirilenko Net Worth

What is Andrei Kirilenko's Net Worth?

Andrei Kirilenko is a Russian-American professional basketball executive and former player who has a net worth of $50 million. Andrei Kirilenko played professionally overseas and in the NBA for the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Brooklyn Nets. He is currently the commissioner of the Russian Basketball Federation.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Feb 18, 1981 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Izhevsk Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: Russia 💰 Compare Andrei Kirilenko's Net Worth

Early Life

Andrei Gennadyevich Kirilenko was born on February 18, 1981, in the Soviet city of Izhevsk, Russia. And at 10 years old, he began playing organized basketball. Andrei started playing professional basketball at the age of 15 in the Russian Basketball Super League. He became the youngest player in history to compete in the league when he joined Spartak Saint Petersburg.

Basketball Career

Andrei Kirilenko played for CSKA Moscow for three years from 1998 to 2001 where he won the Russian League MVP award for the 2000 season. And in 2001, Kirilenko joined the Utah Jazz of the NBA after they took him with the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 1999 draft. This made him the first Russian player ever selected in the first round of a draft and the youngest European player drafted.

After his first season, Kirilenko made the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He was an NBA All-Defensive selection three times and made the All-Star game in 2004. During the NBA lockout of 2011, Andrei went back to CSKA Moscow where he led them to the 2012 EuroLeague Final. That same year, he was named their Most Valuable Player, earned an All-EuroLeague First Team selection and won the award for the EuroLeague Best Defender.

Ever since the 2000 Summer Olympics, Kirilenko has been a member of the Russian national team. He won the EuroBasket title in 2007 while earning MVP honors in the process. He won his second EuroBasket medal in 2011, a bronze. He was named the FIBA Europe Men's Player of the Year twice and won the Euroscar Player of the Year award in 2012.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2005, Andrei Kirilenko signed a massive six-year, $86.4 million contract with the Utah Jazz. He agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012. And in 2013, he signed on with the Brooklyn Nets for two years and $6.5 million.

Over his NBA career, Kirilenko earned more than $106 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Andrei Kirilenko is married to Russian popstar, MaLo (Masha "Marina" Lopatova), who is the daughter of Andrei Lopatov, a fellow Russian basketball player. The couple has three sons, Fedor, Stepan, and Andrey, and a daughter, Alexandra, together.

Andrei met MaLo at a youth basketball camp in Moscow, and he has appeared in one of her music videos. The couple applied for American citizenship in January of 2011.

Real Estate

In 2022, Andrei and his wife listed their Los Angeles home for $5.29 million. The 4,500-square-foot home in the tony neighborhood of Bel-Air was originally purchased by the couple in 2018 for $3.51 million. Andrei Kirilenko used to live in a hillside home in Salt Lake City, Utah, that he listed on the market in 2015 for $2.8 million.