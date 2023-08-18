Andre Drummond Net Worth

What is Andre Drummond's Net Worth?

Andre Drummond is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million.

Andre Drummond has played for the NBA's Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and his original team, the Detroit Pistons. On the international stage, Drummond was part of the US national team that won a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Early Life and High School

Andre Drummond was born on August 10, 1993 in Mount Vernon, New York to Jamaican parents. When he was seven, he moved with his family to Middletown, Connecticut. Drummond was educated as a youth at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Capital Preparatory Magnet School, where he played basketball. He continued playing basketball after transferring to St. Thomas More School; there, he became one of the top centers in high school basketball in the country. In 2011, Drummond led St. Thomas More to the national prep championship.

Collegiate Career

Drummond graduated from high school as one of the top-rated basketball prospects in the nation. He ultimately committed to the University of Connecticut for college, where he would play one season of basketball with the Huskies. In 34 games, Drummond averaged 10 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Huskies made it to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round.

Detroit Pistons

In 2012, Drummond forwent his remaining years of college to enter the NBA draft. He went on to be chosen by the Detroit Pistons with the ninth overall pick. In his rookie season, Drummond averaged 7.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The following season, he recorded a then-career high of 20 rebounds in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Drummond topped that number with 25 rebounds in a game against the Golden State Warriors in the 2014-15 season; he also posted a new career high of 32 points in a game against the Miami Heat. His best season yet was 2015-16, when he recorded double-doubles in each of the Pistons' first three games. Drummond went on to record a new career high of 29 rebounds in a loss to the Indiana Pacers, and a new career high of 33 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls. In early 2016, he was named to his first NBA All-Star Game. The Pistons ended up making it to the playoffs that year, but were swept in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond had another impressive season in 2016-17, when he reached 4,000 career rebounds. The following season, he recorded his 5,000th, and became the first player since Dennis Rodman in 1997 to average 16 rebounds per game. In the 2018-19 season, Drummond became the Pistons' all-time career leader in offensive rebounds, with 2,431. He also broke his own single-season franchise record for double-doubles, with 67.

Cleveland Cavaliers

In February of 2020, Drummond was traded by the Pistons to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played for the team until March of 2021, when he reached a buyout.

Los Angeles Lakers

After leaving the Cavaliers, Drummond signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, giving an offensive lift to a team that had lost LeBron James and Anthony Davis to injuries. In his one season with the team, Drummond played 21 games and averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Lakers went on to reach the playoffs, but were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

Philadelphia 76ers

In the summer of 2021, Drummond signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played with the team until February of the following year.

Brooklyn Nets

Drummond was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in early 2022. In his debut for the team, he posted 11 points and nine rebounds in a win over the Sacramento Kings, helping the Nets end an 11-game losing streak. Drummond would leave the Nets after the end of the season.

Chicago Bulls

In the summer of 2022, Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls.

International Playing

Beyond the NBA, Drummond has found success as a member of the US men's national basketball team. In 2009, he won a gold medal with the youth team at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship, and the following year won gold at the FIBA Under-17 World Championship. On the senior national team in 2014, Drummond helped the US win gold at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain.

Personal Life

Drummond has two children from two girlfriends, whom he was dating simultaneously in the late 2010s. With Elizabeth Costadoni, he has a daughter named Aubrey, and with Abigail Russo has a son named Deon. Drummond also dated Candice Brook and briefly dated actress and singer Jennette McCurdy.