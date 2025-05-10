What is Al Horford's net worth and salary?

Al Horford is a Dominican professional basketball player who has a net worth of $130 million. Al Horford is one of the most respected veterans in NBA history, known for his consistency, leadership, and versatility on both ends of the court. Since entering the league in 2007, Horford has built a reputation as a smart, selfless, and durable player who elevates any team he joins. Drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks, Horford quickly established himself as a cornerstone player, earning five All-Star selections during his career. His skill set—an ideal blend of scoring, rebounding, passing, and defense—has made him valuable across multiple eras of basketball.

Over the years, Horford has played for the Hawks, Celtics, 76ers, and Thunder, but his most significant achievements have come in Boston. After returning to the Celtics in 2021, he played a pivotal role in the team's 2024 championship run, helping secure the franchise's record-breaking 18th NBA title. In doing so, Horford made history as the first Dominican-born player to win an NBA championship. He has surpassed career milestones in points, rebounds, and assists, cementing his status as a model of consistency and professionalism in the league.

Early Life and College Career

Alfred Joel Horford Reynoso was born on June 3, 1986, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. He is the son of Tito Horford, who became the first Dominican player in the NBA when he joined the Milwaukee Bucks in the late 1980s. In 2000, Al and his family relocated to Lansing, Michigan, where he attended Grand Ledge High School. There, he broke seven school records, including becoming the all-time leading scorer with 1,239 points.

Horford's outstanding high school career earned him a scholarship to the University of Florida. Under coach Billy Donovan, Horford became a key part of one of the most dominant college basketball teams of the 2000s. Alongside Joakim Noah and Corey Brewer, Horford helped the Gators win back-to-back NCAA championships in 2006 and 2007. His performance in the NCAA tournament solidified his status as a top NBA prospect, ultimately leading to his high selection in the 2007 NBA Draft.

NBA Career

Horford was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2007 NBA Draft and made an immediate impact. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and quickly became one of the league's most reliable big men. During his nine seasons in Atlanta, Horford earned four All-Star selections and helped lead the Hawks to multiple playoff appearances, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015.

In 2016, Horford signed with the Boston Celtics, bringing leadership and versatility to a young and rising team. He played a central role in their deep playoff runs in the late 2010s. After a brief and less successful stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, and a season with the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder, Horford returned to the Celtics in 2021. His veteran presence helped guide Boston back to championship contention, culminating in the team's 2024 NBA title—Horford's first and a crowning moment in his long career.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Over the course of his NBA career, Al Horford has signed several major contracts, each reflecting his steady value in the league. His first significant deal came in 2010, when he signed a five-year, $60 million extension with the Hawks. In 2016, Horford signed a four-year, $113 million contract with the Celtics, becoming the team's highest-paid player at the time.

Three years later, he joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $109 million deal. Although the fit in Philadelphia was less than ideal, Horford's experience and adaptability allowed him to continue contributing wherever he went. In December 2022, he signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension with Boston, keeping him with the Celtics through the 2024–25 season.

By the end of the 2023–24 season, Horford's total NBA salary earnings surpassed $285 million, placing him among the highest-paid players in league history.

Personal Life and Legacy

Off the court, Horford is known for his grounded personality and commitment to family. He is married to Amelia Vega, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 2003, and together they have five children. He has also remained deeply connected to his roots, representing the Dominican Republic in international basketball competitions and serving as a role model for aspiring athletes from Latin America.

Real Estate

Al Horford and Amelia Vega have made several notable real estate transactions over the years, reflecting both Horford's NBA career moves and the couple's growing family needs.

Brookline, Massachusetts

In 2021, Horford purchased a six-bedroom estate in Brookline, Massachusetts, for $7.5 million. The luxurious property includes ample living space, high-end finishes, and amenities ideal for their five children. In 2024, the couple listed the home for sale at $8.995 million. Here is a video tour:

Sandy Springs, Georgia

The couple also owns a mansion in the upscale Sandy Springs neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. This property served as their primary residence during Horford's early years with the Atlanta Hawks and continues to be part of their portfolio. It has been featured in social media posts showcasing family moments and holiday celebrations.

Boston, Massachusetts

In 2024, Horford and Vega moved into a new home in Boston with their children. Vega has described the home as spacious and bright, particularly noting how much she enjoys the large living room windows that offer peaceful views of the sky, moon, and stars. The move marks a fresh chapter for the family as Horford continues to play for the Celtics.