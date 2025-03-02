What Is A'ja Wilson's Net Worth?

A'ja Wilson is an American professional basketball player and author who has a net worth of $4 million. A'ja Wilson has played for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team the Las Vegas Aces since 2018. Wilson was the 1st overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, and she previously played for the University of South Carolina, where her performance on the court led to her being named SEC Player of the Year three times. She has been the all-time leader in points and rebounds for the Aces, and she has set WNBA records for all-time leader in 40-point games (4), consecutive regular season games with 20+ points (20), consecutive regular season games with 25+ points (8), consecutive regular season games with 20+ points and 8+ rebounds (18), and most points scored in the first 20 games of the regular season (540) as well as single-game leader in points (53) and single-season leader in points (1,021). She was a member of teams that won gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games and the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. A'ja appeared in the 2021 film "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and she published the "New York Times" bestseller "Dear Black Girls" in 2024. She has signed endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, Gatorade, Ruffles, and Mountain Dew.

Early Life

A'ja Wilson was born A'ja Riyadh Wilson on August 8, 1996, in Columbia, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Eva Rakes Wilson and Roscoe Wilson Jr., and she has an older brother named Renaldo. Eva was a court stenographer, and she also worked for the Richland County School District. Roscoe and Renaldo both played basketball professionally overseas. A'ja is a Christian, and her grandfather was a minister. Wilson attended the private school Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, where she was one of the only Black students. She began playing for the school's varsity basketball team in eighth grade and played in 119 games by the time she graduated, averaging 24.7 points per game. During her senior year, A'ja led the team to the 2014 state championship and was named National High School Player of the Year. She committed to play for the University of South Carolina, where she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and majored in mass communications.

College Career

During her first year as a Lady Gamecock, Wilson played in 37 games and had four single-game SEC freshman records and three single-season SEC freshman records. She was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, A'ja won the SEC Player of the Year award and was named a First-team All-American. In 2016 and 2017, the Gamecocks won an SEC regular season championship as well as a Tournament Championship, and in 2017, they won their first NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, with Wilson being named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. In 2018, she won every National Player of the Year award and her third SEC Player of the Year award. A'ja ended her college basketball career as USC's all-time leading scorer. As part of the school's Martin Luther King Day observance in 2021, a statue of Wilson was unveiled near the Colonial Life Arena's main entrance. During the ceremony, A'ja said in a Zoom call, "My grandmother couldn't even walk on this campus; she had to walk around [it]. If she was here today to see her granddaughter has a statue where she once could not walk … it goes to show how you just plant seeds, and that's what it's all about."

Professional Career

Wilson was the first overall selection in the 2018 WBNA Draft, and she made her professional debut with the Las Vegas Aces on May 20, 2018, scoring 14 points. She had a career high of 35 points on June 16, 2018, and also had 13 rebounds, making her the second-ever WNBA rookie with 35 points and 10 rebounds in the same game. A'ja was chosen for the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game and was named WNBA Rookie of the Year. She achieved a new career high on June 29, 2019, scoring 39 points. The following month, she injured her ankle and had to sit out the next four weeks. At the end of the 2020 season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aces were the number 1 seed and made it to the Finals for the second time in the history of the franchise. Though the Aces were defeated by the Seattle Storm, Wilson won the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player Award. She won the award again in 2022 as well as the Defensive Player of the Year award, and the Aces won the WNBA Finals that year. In June 2023, A'ja signed a contract extension with the team. She achieved another career high on August 22, 2023, when she scored 53 points against the Atlanta Dream. There have only been three 50+ performances in the history of the WNBA. In 2023, Wilson was named Defensive Player of the Year, and the Aces won the WNBA Finals again. On June 5, 2024, A'ja became the first player in WNBA history to post 35+ points, 5+ steals, and 10+ rebounds in a single game.

WNBA Contracts and Salary Breakdown

Rookie Contract (2018–2021): As the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, A'ja Wilson signed a four-year rookie-scale deal with the Las Vegas Aces worth $232,178 in total. This contract paid her an average of around $58,000 per year under the WNBA's previous CBA salary structure.

First Extension (2022–2023): After her rookie deal expired, Wilson re-signed with the Aces as a restricted free agent. She inked a 2-year extension worth $398,422 covering the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This was essentially a max deal under the WNBA's new CBA, averaging about $199,211 per year (she earned roughly $202,155 in 2023).

Current Contract (2024–2025): In 2023, Wilson renewed her commitment to the Aces with another 2-year contract valued at $400,000. This deal pays $200,000 per season for 2024 and 2025, fully guaranteed. Wilson will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when this contract concludes.

WNBA Career Earnings: Through the 2023 season, Wilson's cumulative WNBA salary earnings were approximately $630,600. With her $200k salary in 2024 and another $200k slated for 2025, her total WNBA earnings by the end of 2025 will exceed $1 million. Despite her on-court dominance (two MVP awards and two championships by 2023), WNBA salaries are relatively modest – her $200k annual salary is near the league maximum and notably less than many male counterparts. It's anticipated that the next CBA (and new media deals in 2025–26) could raise the WNBA supermax into seven figures, potentially positioning Wilson for a historic million-dollar annual salary in the future.

Endorsement Deals and Partnerships

Off the court, A'ja Wilson has built an impressive endorsement portfolio that now far outpaces her WNBA salary. Her major endorsement deals include:

Nike: Wilson signed with Nike upon entering the WNBA in 2018, and in 2024 she agreed to a historic six-year extension with the brand. She joins Nike's top-tier roster with a signature shoe (the "A'One") and apparel line launching in 2025. While exact figures weren't disclosed, her deal is reportedly one of the richest ever for a women's basketball player – for context, college star Caitlin Clark signed an eight-year Nike deal worth $28 million. Wilson's contract is expected to be in a similar multi-million dollar range, cementing her status as a global face of Nike Basketball.

Personal Life

In 2019, A'ja created the A'ja Wilson Foundation, which is "dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children struggling with dyslexia and bullying." She joined the WNBA Social Justice Council, which focuses on LGBTQ+ rights, systemic racism, and other important issues that affect women in the U.S. A'ja has several tattoos, including one in tribute to her late grandmother. Wilson signed an endorsement deal with Nike in 2018, and six years later, she designed a sneaker for the company called the A'One. She also entered into an endorsement deal with Mountain Dew in 2018, and in 2021, she designed a Mountain Dew hoodie and durag in commemoration of her 2020 MVP award. In 2021, A'ja launched the Burnt Wax Candle Company, and in 2022, she signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the potato chip brand Ruffles and released a signature flavor called Smoky BBQ Ruffles Ridge Twists.

Awards and Honors

As a high school student, Wilson was named a McDonald's All-American, "Parade" All-American, and Gatorade South Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2013–14 season and National High School Player of the Year by WBCA, "Parade," and Naismith in 2014. In college, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year (2015), SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2016 and 2018), SEC Player of the Year (2016, 2017, and 2018), NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2017), USBWA Player of the Year (2018), AP Player of the Year (2018), and Naismith College Player of the Year (2018), and she won the Lisa Leslie Award, Honda Sports Award, John R. Wooden Award, and Wade Trophy in 2018. Since joining the WNBA, A'ja has been an WNBA All-Star six times (2018–2020, 2022–2024), WNBA Most Valuable Player three times (2020, 2022, and 2024), and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year twice (2022 and 2023). She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2023. Wilson has also won three ESPY Awards: Best WNBA Player (2023 and 2024) and Best Female Athlete (2024). In 2024, she earned a BET Award nomination for Sportswoman of the Year.