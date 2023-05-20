Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Jul 19, 1984 (38 years old) Place of Birth: Glendive Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 7 in (2.032 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Adam Morrison's Net Worth

What is Adam Morrison's Net Worth?

Adam Morrison is an American retired professional basketball player who has a net worth of $8 million. Adam Morrison was one of the top college basketball players during his time at Gonzaga University before turning pro and playing in the NBA for the Charlotte Bobcats and Los Angeles Lakers.

Early Life

Adam John Morrison was born on July 19, 1984, in Glendive, Montana. His father, John, worked as a basketball coach, so the family moved around with his coaching career. His father quit coaching when Adam was in fourth grade, and they moved to Spokane, Washington. Adam became the Gonzaga men's team's ball boy. Adam Morrison was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (insulin-dependent diabetes) at age 13. He was playing in an 8th grade basketball game, and as the game went into overtime he began having seizure-like symptoms, which prompted his father to take him to the hospital where the diagnosis was made.

He attended Mead High School and became a star despite his illness. In his senior year, Morrison broke the single-season and career scoring records in his high school conference and helped lead the team to the finals of the state tournament. In the final game, he had hypoglycemia so severely that he nearly had a seizure but still managed to drop 37 points in their only loss of the season. Despite his success, he was not highly recruited out of high school.

College Career

Morrison played for three years at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and was considered to be one of the top college basketball players in 2005–06. He was also a finalist for the Naismith and the Wooden Award. He was named Co-Player of the Year with Duke University's J.J. Redick by the United States Basketball Writers Association and was the recipient of the 2006 Chevrolet Player of the Year award. Adam made the WCC All-Freshman Team in 2004, was two-time First-team All-WCC (2005, 2006), and WCC Player of the Year in 2006. He was the NCAA scoring leader, Oscar Robertson Trophy recipient, and Consensus first-team All-American in 2006.

NBA Career

With the third overall pick in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft, Adam Morrison was selected by the Charlotte Bobcats. He became the first player drafted by Michael Jordan in his tenure as Manager of Basketball Operations with Charlotte. Morrison would suffer a severe knee injury in 2007 and miss the entire 07-08 season. In February 2009, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers along with Shannon Brown for Vladimir Radmanovic. Morrison won NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 but saw limited playing time and was released later in 2010. He attempted to catch on with the Washington Wizards before heading to play overseas and attempting an NBA comeback with the Portland Trail Blazers. But he was waived before the season began in October 2012.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2006, Morrison signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Charlotte Bobcats. In 2012, he signed a one-year, $915,852 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers but was waived shortly after.

Over his short stint in the NBA, Adam Morrison earned more than $16.9 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Adam Morrison lives in Spokane, Washington, with his girlfriend and their three children. He isn't religious and doesn't believe in marriage.

During his freshman year at Gonzaga, Morrison and his life with diabetes were a subject of a four-page article in Sports Illustrated. On the first day the issue appeared in retail outlets, more than 50 parents of children with diabetes contacted the Gonzaga athletics department asking if Morrison could speak to their children. Off the court, Morrison regulates his blood sugar with an insulin pump attached to his abdomen. Morrison, who manages his diabetes to the point of eating exactly the same meals at the same time on game days, is considered a role model for children with the disease.