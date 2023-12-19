Aaron Gordon Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $50 Million Salary: $19 Million Date of Birth: Sep 16, 1995 (28 years old) Place of Birth: San Jose Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Aaron Gordon's Net Worth

What Is Aaron Gordon's Net Worth and Salary?

Aaron Gordon is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million. Aaron Gordon is a forward who played at Archbishop Mitty High School, where he was a First-team Parade All-American and USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 2013. Gordon was also a McDonald's All-American and the game's MVP the same year. He played college basketball for the University of Arizona, where he was named First-team All-Pac-12 and the Pac-12 Freshman Player of the Year.

In 2014, Aaron was the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, and he was chosen by the Orlando Magic. He played for the Magic through the 2020–21 season, then he joined the Denver Nuggets. Gordon has also represented the United States in international competition and won a Gold medal at the 2013 FIBA World U-19 Championship. In 2016 and 2020, he finished second in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The Nuggets won the NBA Finals in 2023. Aaron appeared in the 2018 comedy "Uncle Drew," and he played himself in the 2022 Adam Sandler-Queen Latifah film "Hustle."

Salary and Contracts

Aaron Gordon's salary is $19 million per year. In July 2018 he signed a 4-year $76 million contract extension with the Nuggets. In September 2021 he signed a 4-year $88 million extension.

Early Life

Aaron Gordon was born Aaron Addison Gordon on September 16, 1995, in San Jose, California. He is the son of Shelly and Ed Gordon, and his father formerly played basketball for San Diego State and spent a year playing pro basketball in Mexico. Aaron's brother, Drew, is also a professional basketball player, and his sister, Elise, played basketball for Harvard. Gordon joined the basketball team at Archbishop Mitty High School as a freshman, and that season he averaged 11.8 points per game. He was a member of the school's track and field team as well, and during the summer he participated in the Oakland Soldiers basketball program. During Aaron's sophomore year, Archbishop Mitty won the CIF Division II title and finished the season with a record of 32–2. Gordon played in every game that season and averaged 16.4 points per game. While playing in the 2011 title game, he scored 17 points, and he also broke the California championship record with 21 rebounds. During his junior year, the team won the CIF Division II title again, and Aaron scored 33 points in that game. He averaged 22.9 points that season and was named California Mr. Basketball Player of the Year. As a senior, he averaged 21.6 points per game, and the team had a 28–6 record. Archbishop Mitty lost the CIF Open Division finals that year, but Gordon scored 22 points in the game. He was named California Mr. Basketball Player of the Year for his senior season.

College Career

After graduating from high school, Aaron enrolled at the University of Arizona, where he played for the Wildcats. He scored 13 points in his first college game in November 2013, and in a February 2014 game, he scored a season high of 23 points. The following month, the Wildcats won a Pac-12 regular season title, and Gordon scored 19 points in that game. The team ended the season with a record of 28–3, and they made it to the finals of the 2014 Pac-12 tournament but lost to UCLA. In that year's NCAA tournament, the Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight. During his college career, Aaron was a finalist for the Naismith College Player of the Year award, and he was selected for the All-Pac-12 first team and Pac-12 All-Freshman team and was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Gordon declared for the NBA draft in April 2014.

Professional Career

In June 2014, Aaron was the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, and after signing with the Orlando Magic, he played in the first 11 games of the season. In November 2014, he fractured a bone in his foot and was ruled out indefinitely. He returned to the game in January 2015 after having to sit out more than 30 games. In April 2015, Gordon achieved his first career double-double, scoring 10 points and making 12 rebounds. In November 2015, Aaron scored a career high of 19 points in a game against the Houston Rockets, and he tied that number in a January 2016 win against the Boston Celtics and a February 2016 loss against the Golden State Warriors. Three days after that game, Gordon set another career high, 22 points, in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers, and he tied it during the last game of the season. In December 2016, Aaron broke his record and scored 33 points in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, then he broke it again on October 24, 2017, with an astounding 41 points. In February 2018, he missed nine games after straining his left hip flexor.

Gordon re-signed with the team in July 2018, and they made it to the playoffs that season. In February 2020, he achieved his first career triple-double, scoring 17 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds. The team qualified for the playoffs again, but Aaron couldn't play because of a hamstring injury. In March 2021, he requested a trade, and he went to the Denver Nuggets. The team made it to playoffs that season but were defeated by the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals. The following season, the Nuggets lost in the first round of the playoffs, but in 2023, they won the NBA Finals.

Personal Life

In 2019, Aaron and his family launched the Gordon Family Giving Foundation. The organization's mission is "to provide opportunity through science, technology, engineering, and math education to young students who are underserved and underrepresented in STEM fields." Aaron serves as president of the foundation.

Awards

In high school, Gordon won the Ed Fennelly WCAL Player of the Year Award in 2011, 2012, and 2013 and the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year award in 2013. That year he was named the McDonald's All-American Game MVP, "San Jose Mercury News" Player of the Year, Cal-Hi Sports Bay Area CCS Player of the Year, and FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP, and he was honored as California Mr. Basketball in 2012 and 2013. In college, Aaron was named Pac-12 Freshman Student-Athlete of the Year and earned an AP Honorable Mention in 2014.

Real Estate

Aaron owns a Denver warehouse that he converted into a two-story home. According to a 2023 "Andscape" article, the home includes "an NBA regulation half court, a sauna, cold and hot tubs built into the floor, a complete weight room moved from his Orlando home, exercise bike and more."