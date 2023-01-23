War Machine Net Worth:

What is War Machine's Net Worth?

War Machine is an American professional mixed martial artist and adult actor who has a net worth of $100 thousand. War Machine was born Jonathan Koppenhaver. He legally changed his name to War Machine in 2008. He was brought in as a replacement in The Ultimate Fighter: Team Hughes vs. Team Serra and he lost in the first round. He made his UFC debut defeating Jared Rollins in December 2007 and earned $25,000. War Machine was released from UFC after he made comments about the death of Evan Tanner and rejected a fight offer. He was signed by Bellator Fighting Championships but was released. From 2009 to 2011 he fought for independent promotions such as XFC. He returned to Bellator but was again released. He starred in seven adult films and was featured in Hustler Magazine in January 2014 with Christy Mack who he started a relationship with. War Machine was sentenced to three years of probation for striking a man in the face. He was also sentenced to a year in jail for a felony assault conviction. War Machine was named the prime suspect in an assault of pornographic actress Christy Mack in August 2014. In June 2017, a judge in Nevada sentenced War Machine to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The earliest he will be able to get out of prison will be in 36 years when he is 71 years old.

Early Life

War Machine was born on November 30, 1981 in Los Angeles, California and given the name Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver. His father worked as a police officer while his mother was a nurse before becoming a work-at-home mother. His childhood was challenging as his mother had substance abuse problems, requiring Koppenhaver to take care of his younger brother and sister. He suffered a major loss at the age of 13 when he tried to perform CPR on his father after he suffered a heart attack. His father ultimately died in front of Koppenhaver.

After completing high school, he enrolled at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina. He remained there for two years and studied biology before he was ultimately expelled for poor behavior in 2002.

Career

Koppenhaver began fighting professionally shortly after being kicked out of school. His first professional fight was in February of 2004 when he won against Angel Santibanez in Tijuana. A few months later, he had another win against Frank Duffy, again in Tijuana. In July of 2005, he beat Andrew Ramirez. His first loss came in March of 2006 when Mike O'Donnell beat him by submission. He won his next fight against RJ Gamez in September of 2006 and then was able to fill an open spot on the sixth season of "The Ultimate Fighter." In his first fight on the show, he won against Jared Rollins in 2006. He lost his next UFC fight against Yoshiyuki Yoshida and then was released from UFC after he made disparaging remarks about the death of another fighter.

Koppenhaver was then signed to Ballator Fighting Championships but soon after released. From 2009 to 2011, he set up fights for himself as an independent fighter. In September of 2009, he fought Mikey Gomez and won. A month later he fought David Mitchell. In April of 2010, he was supposed to fight Tex Johnson but just before the fight announced on his Twitter that he would not be turning up for the event.

Outside of his fighting career, Koppenhaver also had a short career in pornographic films. He signed a deal with LA Direct Models and made his debut with pornographic actress Riley Steele. Between 2009 and 2010, he appeared in thirteen adult films and was also featured in the January 2014 issue of "Hustler" magazine in a nude pictorial with his then girlfriend, Christine Mackinday.

In December of 2011, Koppenhaver re-signed an exclusive deal with Bellator Fighting Championships. He was expected to fight Karl Armoussou in the opening round of the welterweight tournament at Bellator 63. However, he was forced to resign due to having to serve a two year prison sentence. After he was released, he was scheduled to fight Paul Daley in 2013 but suffered a break to his fibula which forced him out of the fight. He finally fought in June of 2013 and won against Blas Avena via total knockout. The rest of 2013 and into 2014 was pretty successful for his fighting career but everything came to a crashing halt when news broke that he had assaulted and raped his former girlfriend, Christine Mackinday.

Personal Life and Legal Trouble

Koppenhaver was no stranger to having trouble with the law. In 2007, he was found guilty of hitting and choking a man in Las Vegas. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days of community service which allowed him to avoid the felony charge and prison time. In 2008, he plead guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery and served probation. In 2010, he served around two years in jail for a felony assault conviction and other charges.

In 2013, Koppenhaver began dating adult film actress Christine Mackinday, also known as her stage name Christy Mack. Due to physical and mental abuse in their relationship, Mack ended the relationship in 2014 and soon after began dating Corey Thomas.

In August of 2014, Koppenhaver broke into Mack's home and brutally assaulted her and Thomas. Thomas managed to escape after Koppenhaver attacked him for ten minutes. He then began assaulting Mack. The attack lasted over two hours, during which time he raped, beat, and cut Mack with a knife. She managed to escape via a balcony and ran to a neighbor's house who called 911. She suffered 18 broken facial bones, 12 missing teeth, a fractured rib, and a ruptured liver. Koppenhaver managed to escape and avoided capture for a week before the police caught him after he began posting easily traceable tweets.

Koppenhaver was charged with 36 counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, rape, and sexual assault. While awaiting trial, he attempted suicide in his jail cell but was revived. His trial began in February of 2017 and he was convicted of 29 of the 36 charges in March of that year. He was sentenced in June to an aggregate sentence of life in prison with possibility of parole after 36 years served. The earliest he can be released is 2053.