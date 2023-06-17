Tristan Tate Net Worth

What is Tristan Tate's Net Worth?

Tristan Tate is a television and social media personality, entrepreneur, and former kickboxer who has a net worth of $5 million. Tristan Tate first came to widespread recognition in 2011 as a contestant on the British reality series "Shipwrecked: The Island," and after that became a fight analyst for Eurosport and Boxnation televised events and the Romanian Xtreme Fighting promotion. In December of 2022, Tristan, his brother Andrew Tate, and two women were arrested in Romania for allegedly human trafficking and creating an organized crime ring.

Early Life

Tristan Tate was born on July 15, 1988 in Chicago, Illinois to an English mother and an African-American father. His father, Emory, was a military veteran and an International Master in chess. Tate has an older brother named Andrew and a younger sister named Janie. Following the divorce of their parents, the siblings moved to their ancestral home of England with their mother.

Kickboxing Career

Tate began his career as a kickboxer in Luton, England, where he was raised from the age of eight. Under coach Amir Subasic, he learned the sport at Storm Gym. His brother also became a kickboxer, winning multiple ISKA championships. Tate started out in the cruiserweight division before competing as a super cruiserweight. He won two ISKA kickboxing titles during his career and compiled a record of 43-9.

Television Career

Tate came to widespread attention in 2011 when he competed on the British reality show "Shipwrecked: The Island," the second revival of the "Shipwrecked" series. Other contestants included Anna Watts, Stephen Bear, Kate Davies, Ashlie Robinson, Danni Mannix, and Flora Bradley-Watson. Later, Tate became a fight analyst for Eurosport and Boxnation televised events. He has contributed color commentary for the promotions Romanian Xtreme Fighting and Superkombat.

In 2022, Tate began starring with his brother in the series "Kings of the Internet," which follows the lives and careers of various online personalities. Others featured in the series include Jake Paul, Jay Shetty, Tai Lopez, Grant Cardone, and Branden Condy.

Social Media Career

Tate became well-known on social media for posting pictures of his luxury jet-setting lifestyle, including his sports cars and private planes. On Instagram, he amassed over two million followers.

Other Ventures

With his brother, Tate ran a fraudulent webcam business that involved numerous webcam models selling "fake sob stories" to male callers. The brothers claimed to have made millions of dollars through the scam. Additionally, the Tates own casinos in Romania.

Arrest and Detainment

In late 2022, Tate, his brother Andrew, and two women were arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organized crime ring. Earlier in the year, an investigation had been launched into their activities after women were found captive in the Tate brothers' home and webcam studio. Romanian police later claimed that the brothers and their accomplices had coerced victims into producing paid pornography for social media. Consequently, the Tates were detained and 29 assets were seized, including 15 cars, more than ten properties, and large sums of money.

The detention of the Tates was prolonged a number of times by Romanian courts throughout early 2023. Eventually, on the last day of March, the brothers were placed on house arrest, effective until the end of April. Prosecutors announced that they had until the end of June to send the case to trial. If convicted, the Tate brothers will have their millions-of-dollars worth of assets forfeited to the state and used to pay civil and moral damages to their victims.

Personal Life

Tate was previously in a relationship with Romanian model and television presenter Bianca Dragusanu, who began dating him while she was still married to her husband Victor Slav. Eventually, Dragusanu got divorced so she could continue dating Tate. However, the pair ultimately ended their affair in 2018.