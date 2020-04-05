Tony Ferguson net worth: Tony Ferguson is an American professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $2 million. He is known for being one of the best lightweights in the UFC. On April 18, 2020 he will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. For the fight, Khabib is earning $10 million to show up, while Tony is earning a career-high $1.4 million purse.

Tony Ferguson was born in Oxnard, California in February 1984. He has competed as a lightweight and a welterweight. Ferguson made his professional MMA debut in April 2008 when he defeated Steve Abalos. In September 2010 he won the vacant PureCombat Welterweight Championship by beating Brock Jardine. Ferguson won The Ultimate Fighter 13 Welterweight Tournament and had the Knockout of the Night when he beat Ramsey Nijem in Jun 2011. He had the Submission of the Night in a win over Mike Rio in October 2013. Ferguson had the Performance of the Night in his wins over Gleison Tibau in February 2015 and Josh Thomson in July 2015. He had the Performance of the Night and the Fight of the Night when he defeated Edson Barboza in December 2015. Tony Ferguson had the Fight of the Night with wins over Lando Vannata in July 2016 and Rafael dos Anjos in November 2016. In October 2017 he defeated Kevin Lee to win the interim UFC Lightweight Championship but he was stripped of the title later on due to injury. Ferguson had Fights of the Night in wins over Anthony Pettis in October 2018 and Donald Cerrone in June 2019.