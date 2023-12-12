What is Tai Tuivasa's Net Worth?

Tai Tuivasa is an Australian professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $4 million. Tai Tuivasa competes in the heavyweight division of the UFC. Earlier in his career, he competed in the AFC in Australia, and won the AFC Heavyweight Championship in 2016. Beyond MMA, Tuivasa has competed in professional boxing and kickboxing.

Early Life

Tai Tuivasa was born on March 16, 1993 in Sydney, Australia to an Indigenous Australian Wiradjuri mother and a Samoan father. He was raised in the suburb of Mount Druitt with his 11 siblings. Growing up, Tuivasa played rugby, and in 2010 was signed by the professional rugby league club the Sydney Roosters. However, he ultimately gave up the sport when he became addicted to gambling.

Beginning of MMA Career in Australia

Tuivasa began his MMA career in his native Australia in 2012. In his heavyweight debut, he defeated Simon Osborne via TKO. His next three fights, against Aaron Nieborak, Erik Nosa, and John Hopoate, also ended with him winning via TKO. Tuivasa suffered his first career loss in an MMA mixed rules match against Peter Graham in April of 2013. He didn't return to MMA until late 2015, when he beat Gul Pohatu via TKO. The next year, Tuivasa made his AFC debut at AFC 16, and defeated Brandon Sololi to claim the AFC Heavyweight Championship. He successfully defended his title later in the year against James McSweeney at AFC 17.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

In late 2016, Tuivasa signed a four-fight contract with the UFC. After taking time out for a knee injury and a consequent surgery, he made his UFC debut in late 2017 with a win over Rashad Coulter. In the process, Tuivasa became the first Indigenous Australian to win a UFC fight. He next went up against Cyril Asker at UFC 221 in early 2018, and won via TKO. After signing a new four-fight contract with the UFC, Tuivasa defeated Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225. Closing out 2018, he lost to Junior dos Santos at UFC Fight Night 142. Tuivasa would go on to lose both of his fights in 2019, to Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 238 and Sergey Spivak at UFC 243. He bounced back in 2020 with a win over Stefan Struve at UFC 254.

In his first fight of 2021, Tuivasa beat Harry Hunsucker via TKO. He went on to defeat Greg Hardy at UFC 264 in July, earning Performance of the Night honors. Finishing the year, Tuivasa knocked out Augusto Sakai at UFC 269 and won another Performance of the Night bonus award. In early 2022, he claimed another knockout victory and another Performance of the Night honor, this time against Derrick Lewis at UFC 271. Later in the year, Tuivasa suffered knockout defeats at the hands of Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich. His bout with Gane earned Fight of the Night honors. In September of 2023, Tuivasa lost his third consecutive fight when he was defeated via submission by Alexander Volkov at UFC 293.

Boxing and Kickboxing

Tuivasa made his professional boxing debut in late 2013 with a KO victory over Nathan McKay. The following year, he defeated Brett Smith and Willie Nasio to reach the eight-man heavyweight tournament final. Ultimately, Tuivasa lost in the final to Michael Kirby. He didn't return to boxing until 2016, when he defeated Hamad Alloush and David Tuitupou to once again advance to the eight-man heavyweight tournament final. However, once again, Tuivasa lost in the final, this time to Demsey McKean. By the end of 2016, he had amassed a 5-2 win-loss boxing record. Meanwhile, in kickboxing, Tuivasa compiled a 14-2 record.

Other Endeavors

Tuivasa has an extensive portfolio of real estate, and also owns the sporting brand FTA. Additionally, he co-hosts "The Halfcast Podcast" with Tyson Pedro and Andrew Fifita.

Personal Life

With his former partner Brierley Pedro, the sister of UFC fighter Tyson Pedro, Tuivasa had a son named Carter in 2017. He later began a relationship with social media influencer Millie Elder Holmes.