What is T.J. Dillashaw's net worth?

T.J. Dillashaw is a retired American professional mix martial artist who has a net worth of $4 million. TJ Dillashaw competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He was the UFC Bantamweight Champion twice, from 2014 to 2016 and again from 2017 to 2019.

Early Life

T.J. Dillashaw was born in Sonora, California on February 7, 1986. He began wrestling in high school, and was a two-time California state champion. He went on to wrestle for California State University, Fullerton, where he was a two-time All-American.

Thanks to his stellar high school wrestling career, TJ earned a full-ride to Cal State Fullerton where he went on to become a three-time NCAA Division I National Qualifier.

UFC Career

Dillashaw made his UFC debut in 2011, and quickly rose through the ranks. He won his first nine fights in the UFC, including a victory over Renan Barão to win the bantamweight championship in 2014. Dillashaw lost the title to Dominick Cruz in 2016, but regained it in 2017 with a victory over Cody Garbrandt. He lost the title again to Henry Cejudo in 2019, and was subsequently suspended for two years for testing positive for EPO.

Dillashaw's UFC career was marked by some of the biggest fights in the division's history. His victory over Renan Barão in 2014 was a major upset, as Barão was undefeated at the time. His two fights against Cody Garbrandt were also very exciting, and both fights were awarded Fight of the Night honors.

Dillashaw's wrestling skills were a major factor in his success in the UFC. He was a very strong wrestler, and was able to control his opponents on the ground. He was also a very good striker, and had a lot of power in his punches and kicks.

He is considered to be one of the best fighters in the UFC bantamweight division.

Doping Violation

In January 2019, Dillashaw tested positive for EPO prior to a flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo. He was subsequently suspended for two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. Dillashaw has since apologized for his actions, and has said that he is committed to staying clean in the future.

Biggest Fights

Here is a more detailed look at some of Dillashaw's biggest fights in the UFC:

(UFC 207, December 30, 2017): Dillashaw regained the UFC bantamweight championship with a victory over Cody Garbrandt. The fight was very exciting, and both fighters were knocked down multiple times. Dillashaw won by third-round knockout. Henry Cejudo (UFC Fight Night 143, January 19, 2019): Dillashaw lost the UFC bantamweight championship to Henry Cejudo in a flyweight title fight. Dillashaw was the bigger and stronger fighter, but Cejudo was the better wrestler. Cejudo won by third-round TKO.

Dillashaw retired from MMA in 2022. He is now a coach at Elevation Fight Team in Denver, Colorado.

Personal Life

Dillashaw is married to Rebecca Dillashaw, and they have two children. He is a native of Sonora, California, and currently resides in Denver, Colorado.

Real Estate

In 2018, TJ paid $1.42 million for a 3,000 square foot home in Yorba Linda, California. He listed the home for sale in July 2023 for $2.25 million and had pending offer in under a week. Here is a video tour: