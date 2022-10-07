Stipe Miocic Net Worth:

What is Stipe Miocic's Net Worth?

Stipe Miocic is an American Croatian mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $4 million. Stipe Miocic competes in the Heavyweight division of the UFC and is a two-time champion. He is widely regarded as one of the top UFC heavyweight fighters ever.

Early Life

Stipe Miocic was born in Euclid, Ohio, on August 19, 1982. His parents split at a young age and Stipe continued to live with his mother who encouraged him to play sports. He played baseball, football, and wrestled at Eastlake North High School. But it was the wrestling and boxing he was mostly interested in.The heavyweight competed in NCAA Division I Wrestling for Cleveland State and was a Golden Gloves boxing champion.

Miocic made his professional MMA debut for Ohio-based MMA promotion NAAFS by defeating Corey Mullis in February 2010. He won the NAAFS Heavyweight Championship by beating Bobby Brents in June 2011.

UFC

Stipe Miocic then signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC on June 14, 2011. He defeated Joey Beltran in his first fight via unanimous decision. He beat Philip De Fries in February 2012 and had the Knockout of the Night. Miocic was part of the Fight of the Night in his first loss against Stefan Struve in September 2012. He had the Performance of the Night in a win over Fabio Maldonado in May 2014 and the Fight of the Night in a loss to Junior dos Santos in December 2014. Miocic won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in the Performance of the Night by beating Fabric Werdum in May 2016. He defended the championship and beat Alistair Overeem in September 2016 in the Fight of the Night and Junior dos Santos in May 2017 in the Performance of the Night. As of that fight his record was 17-2. In July 2018, Stipe was defeated by Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, bringing his record to 18-3 and giving up the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He was paid a flat $750,000 purse before PPV shares for the match. In August 2019, Stipe defeated Daniel in a rematch at UFC 241. He earned $500,000 for the fight and potentially as much from a PPV bonus. And on August 15, 2020, at UFC 252, a Miocic/Cormier trilogy bout would take place with Stipe Miocic coming out on top via unanimous decision. Miocic then lost his title in a rematch with Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Over his two title reigns, Stipe Miocic successfully defended his Heavyweight title four times and has the most wins in heavyweight title fights to go with the longest title defending streak in the division with three consecutive defenses.

Personal Life

Along with being a professional MMA fighter, Stipe Miocic also works part-time as a Firefighter Paramedic in Oakwood and Valley View, Ohio. In wanting something to fall back on after his fighting career is over, Stipe is keeping the option open to becoming a full-time firefighter one day.

Stipe Miocic and Ryan Marie Carney got married on June 18, 2016, at the Divine Word Catholic Church in Kirtland, Ohio. The couple has two children together, a daughter named Meelah and a son named Mateo Cruz.