What is Sean Strickland's Net Worth?

Sean Strickland is an American mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Sean Strickand competes in the middleweight division of the UFC. A professional competitor since 2008, he won the King of the Cage Middleweight Championship in 2012 and the UFC Middleweight Championship in 2023.

Early Life and Education

Sean Strickland was born on February 27, 1991 in Anaheim, California and grew up in Corona. His father was physically and mentally abusive, causing serious conflict within the family. As a teenager, Strickland developed a close relationship with his grandfather, who embraced neo-Nazi ideologies. He adopted his grandfather's views, which were reinforced by watching the 1998 film "American History X," about brothers in the neo-Nazi movement. In the ninth grade, Strickland was expelled from school after committing a hate crime. His mother subsequently took him to an MMA gym, where he met a diversity of people. Being exposed to individuals of different races and ethnicities, he eventually abandoned his neo-Nazi beliefs.

MMA Career

Strickland made his professional MMA debut in 2008 for the King of the Cage promotion. He went on to compile a 9-0 undefeated record before going up against Josh Bryant for the King of the Cage Middleweight Championship in late 2012. Strickland won the fight via split decision. He subsequently defended his title three times before signing with the UFC. In his UFC debut at UFC 171 in March of 2014, Strickland defeated Bubba McDaniel. He went on to defeat Luke Barnatt at UFC Fight Night 41. Strickland suffered his first career loss in early 2015 at UFC Fight Night 61, where he was defeated by Santiago Ponzinibbio. In the summer, he bounced back at UFC Fight Night 71 by beating Igor Araújo by unanimous decision. Strickland won his next fight, at UFC Fight Night 83, by knocking out Alex Garcia. He went on to defeat Tom Breese at UFC 199. His next fight was at UFC 210 in 2017, where he lost to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision. At UFC Fight Night 120 later in the year, Strickland beat Court McGee. In 2018, Strickland lost to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 224 before beating Nordine Taleb at UFC Fight Night 138. Following the latter fight, he became a free agent.

Strickland was in a serious motorcycle accident in late 2018, forcing him to take two years off from fighting. In his first fight back in the ring in late 2020, he defeated Jack Marshman by unanimous decision. Strickland then beat Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos, where he won the Performance of the Night bonus. In 2021, he defeated Krzysztof Jotko and Uriah Hall. The next year, Strickland won a controversial split-decision bout against Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 200. While 21 out of 21 media outlets scored the fight for Strickland, Judge Sal D'Amato scored the fight 48-47 for Hermansson, generating widespread criticism. In his next fight, at UFC 277, Strickland lost to Alex Pereira. He subsequently lost to Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216. Strickland went on to have a banner year in 2023, starting with his defeat of Nassourdine Imavov. In the summer, he defeated Abusupiyan Magomedov in his second career Performance of the Night-winning bout. Strickland claimed a third Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 293 when he upset Israel Adesanya to win the UFC Middleweight Championship. He would lose the title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in early 2024.