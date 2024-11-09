What is Sean O'Malley's Net Worth?

Sean O'Malley is a professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $4 million. Sean O'Malley competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. A UFC champion in that division in 2023 and 2024, he was also ranked number one in the UFC bantamweight rankings. In addition to mixed martial arts, O'Malley has competed in submission grappling and boxing.

Early Life

Sean O'Malley was born on October 24, 1994 in Helena, Montana.

Career Beginnings

O'Malley began his mixed martial arts career in 2015 in his native Montana, where he fought as an amateur and compiled a record of 9-2. He also did some amateur boxing and kickboxing. O'Malley subsequently turned professional, fighting for a bit in Montana before going to North Dakota. He went on to join the Houston, Texas-based promotion Legacy Fighting Alliance in 2017, and earned a name for himself there after knocking out David Nuzzo. Following that victory, O'Malley landed a spot on the second season of Dana White's Contender Series. There, after knocking out Alfred Khashakyan in the first round, he was given a UFC contract.

UFC Career

O'Malley made his UFC debut in late 2017 on the finale of "The Ultimate Fighter 26," where he defeated Terrion Ware by unanimous decision. In his next fight, at UFC 222 in early 2018, he defeated Andre Soukhamthath by unanimous decision. Both fighters were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses. Although O'Malley was scheduled to face José Alberto Quiñónez later in the year at UFC 229, he was removed from the fight due to a potential doping violation. He ended up being suspended for six months after testing positive for a banned substance. O'Malley became eligible to return in March of 2019, but he was then suspended for another six months due to another failed drug test. He finally made his return in March of 2020, at UFC 248, where he faced the rival he had been scheduled to fight before his doping violation: Quiñónez. O'Malley ended up winning the fight via TKO in the first round, garnering him his first Performance of the Night bonus. In his next fight, at UFC 250 in June, he earned another Performance of the Night bonus after knocking out Eddie Wineland with a single punch in the first round. O'Malley went on to suffer his first UFC defeat a couple of months later, when he lost via TKO in the first round to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

At UFC 260 in March of 2021, O'Malley defeated Thomas Almeida by knockout in the third round, earning him his third career Performance of the Night bonus. That July, after beating Kris Moutinho at UFC 264, he won the Fight of the Night award. Closing out the year, O'Malley earned his fourth career Performance of the Night bonus by beating Raulian Paiva via a first-round TKO at UFC 269. His next bout was against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in July of 2022; after he accidentally poked Munhoz in the eye, the fight was declared a no contest. O'Malley went on to beat Petr Yan by a controversial split decision at UFC 280 in October. In his next bout, at UFC 292 in August of 2023, he faced Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. O'Malley won the fight and the title, and also earned another Performance of the Night bonus. He successfully defended his title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299, before losing it to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306. After the latter fight, O'Malley revealed that he was undergoing surgery due to tearing a labrum. Despite losing his championship, he was still number one in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Submission Grappling

In addition to mixed martial arts, O'Malley has competed in submission grappling. In late 2019, he competed as a member of Team UFC at Quintet: Ultra, and won the tournament. The following year, O'Malley competed in Grappling Industries Phoenix.

Podcast

With his longtime friend and head coach Tim Welch, O'Malley co-hosts the podcast "The Timbo Sugarshow."

Personal Life

With his wife Danya, O'Malley has a daughter who was born in late 2020.