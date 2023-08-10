Info Category: Richest Athletes › MMA Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Mar 20, 1982 (41 years old) Place of Birth: San Diego Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Mixed Martial Artist, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Robbie Lawler's Net Worth

What is Robbie Lawler's Net Worth?

Robbie Lawler is an American retired mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $4 million. Robbie Lawler, AKA "Ruthless," competed between 2001 and 2023 across the UFC, EliteXC, Strikeforce, PRIDE, and the IFL. He is a former UFC Welterweight Champion and EliteXC Middleweight Champion. Robbie was a fan favorite known for his aggressive fighting style.

Early Life

Robert Glenn Lawler was born on March 20, 1982, in San Diego, California. At the age of 10 he moved to Bettendorf, Iowa, to live with his father who served in the Marines. He started training in taekwondo and later picked up karate. Robbie earned All-State honors in wrestling and All-Conference honors in football at Bettendorf High School. At 16 years old, Pat Miletich took him under his wing after graduation in 2000 to begin training with Miletich Fighting Systems.

MMA Career

Robbie Lawler made his professional debut in 2001 and won his first four career fights by TKO/KO. He joined the UFC in 2002 defeating Aaron Riley to make his record 5-0. In 2004, Lawler moved up Middleweight. The next year he won the Superbrawl Middleweight Championship defeating Falaniko Vitale. In 2006, he won the Icon Sport Middleweight Championship by defeating Vitale again.

Lawler lost the title later in the year to Jason Miller. But he won the title again in 2007 defeating Frank Trigg. The same year, he defeated Murilo Rua to win the EliteXC Middleweight Championship. In 2010, Lawler returned to Middleweight, defeating Matt Lindland in under a minute. He returned to Welterweight in 2013 defeating Josh Koscheck. In March 2014, Lawler lost to Johny Hendricks for the UFC Welterweight Championship. As of March 2014, he was ranked No. 1 on the official UFC Welterweight rankings. In 2013, he was named Comeback Fighter of the Year by Sherdog, MMA Nuts.com, and MMAValor.com.

Lawler's title bouts against Johny Hendricks at UFC 171 in 2014, Rory MacDonald at UFC 189 in 2015, and Carlos Condit at UFC 195 in 2016 all earned numerous awards for Fight of the Year in their respective years. In July 2016, Lawler faced Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 201 and lost the fight early in the first round via knockout, losing his title.

Needing recovery time from his last fight, Lawler took to the ring again in July 2017 against Donald Cerrone at UFC 214 and won via unanimous decision. In September 2021, Lawler faced returning veteran Nick Diaz in what would be a rematch of their bout from UFC 47 in which Robbie was handed the first of only four knockout losses in his entire career. This time around, Lawler knocked down Diaz in the third round, and Diaz didn't respond to the ref's instructions to get up on his feet. As a result, Lawler won by TKO. In April 2023, it was announced that Lawler and MacDonald would be inducted into the UFC Fight Wing Hall of Fame for their welterweight title bout from 2015. In Robbie Lawler's final fight, he knocked out Niko Price just 38 seconds into the bout at UFC 290.

Robbie Lawler's career mixed martial arts record stands at 30-16 with 22 of those wins coming via knockout and one by submission.

Personal Life

Robbie is married to Marcia Suzanne Lawler, and the couple has a son together. Lawler also has an older brother.