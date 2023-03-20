Renzo Gracie Net Worth

What is Renzo Gracie's Net Worth?

Renzo Gracie is a Brazilian mixed martial artist and jiu-jitsu coach who has a net worth of $3 million. Renzo Gracie is a 3rd generation member of the Gracie family and is a 6th degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and known for competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, K-1, Pride Fighting Championships, RINGS, and International Fight League.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › MMA Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Mar 11, 1967 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Rio de Janeiro Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Martial Artist, Coach Nationality: Brazil

Early Life

Renzo Gracie was born on March 11, 1967, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As the grandson of Gracie jiu-jitsu founder Carlos Gracie, grandnephew of Helio Gracie, nephew of Carlos Gracie, Jr., and son of 9th degree red belt Robson Gracie, he had his career path laid out in front of him. And by the time he was 20 years old, Renzo was a multiple-time BJJ champion in Brazil.

MMA Career

In January of 1992, Renzo Gracie debuted in the Brazilian vale tudo circuit and faced kickboxer Luiz Augusto Alvareda in his first match. Renzo dominated the match and won via submission with a rear naked choke. He then moved to the United States to start teaching Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He suffered his first loss to Kiyoshi Tamura in February of 2000. After a loss to Matt Hughes in April of 2010, Gracie retired. But in June of 2018, Renzo was enticed out of retirement to fight Yuki Kondo at ONE Championship Reign of Kings. He won the contest via rear naked choke submission to bring his professional MMA record to 14-7-1.

Renzo Gracie has victories over former UFC Champions Frank Shamrock (UFC Light Heavyweight Champion), Pat Miletich (UFC Welterweight Champion), Carlos Newton (UFC Welterweight Champion), Oleg Taktarov (UFC 6 Tournament Winner), and Maurice Smith (UFC Heavyweight Champion).

Other Ventures

Gracie is a well-established jiu-jitsu coach who has trained many fighters including Georges St-Pierre, Matt Sera, Frankie Edgar, and Roy Nelson. He is the head instructor at the Renzo Gracie Academy in midtown Manhattan and is the former coach of the New York Pitbulls team for the International Fight League.

Gracie was featured in the 2008 documentary film "Renzo Gracie: Legacy" and has co-written two instructional books on jiu-jitsu: "Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: Theory and Technique" and "Mastering Jujitsu."

Gracie won Gold Medals in Submission Wrestling at the ADCC World Championships in 1998 and 2000.

Personal Life

Renzo Gracie and his wife, Cristina, have three children together. The family lives in Holmdel Township, New Jersey.

Renzo has a total of eleven brothers and sisters, and in 2022, he released his biography written by Roberto Alvim, Brazilian former Special Culture Secretary and theater director.

Controversy

Renzo Gracie was arrested at 1OAK in New York City in May of 2014 and charged with gang assault after sending a nightclub bouncer to the hospital. Gracie says he took the bouncer down and mounted him but did not hit him. Gracie's cousin Igor and five others were also arrested in the incident.

In September of 2022, video emerged of Gracie being involved in an altercation with a stranger in the subway, but Renzo insisted the man approached him making racist remarks.