Paul Craig net worth: Paul Craig is a Scottish professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for being the former BAMMA World Light Heavyweight Champion.

Paul Craig was born in Airdrie, Scotland in November 1987. He is a light heavyweight who has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He made his professional MMA debut with a win over Brad Conway in August 2013. Craig won the vacant FightStar Light Heavyweight Championship by defeating Andrzej Bachorz in April 2015. He won the BAMMA World Light Heavyweight Championship by defeating Marcin Lazarz in November 2015. Paul Craig made his UFC debut with a win over Henrique da Silva in the Performance of the Night in December 2016. In March 2018 he had the Performance of the Night in a win over Magomed Ankalaev. Craig also had Performances of the Night with wins over Kennedy Nzechukwu in March 2019, Vinicius Moreira in September 2019, and Gadzhimurad Antigulov in July 2020 to bring his record to 13-4-1.