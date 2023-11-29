Paige VanZant Net Worth

What is Paige VanZant's Net Worth?

Paige VanZant is a mixed martial artist, bare-knuckle boxer, professional wrestler, and model who has a net worth of $2 million. Paige VanZant has appeared in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and All Elite Wrestling. In other media appearances, VanZant competed on the television shows "Dancing with the Stars" and "Chopped."

And while Paige VanZant might have become famous as a fighter, she became rich thanks to her OnlyFans account. In a November 2023 interview, Paige revealed that she made more money from OnlyFans in 24 hours than she earned in total during her ENTIRE UFC career.

Early Life

Paige VanZant was born as Paige Sletten on March 26, 1994 in Dundee, Oregon and was raised in Sherwood. Due to her parents, who owned a dance studio, she grew up dancing in a number of different genres, including ballet and hip hop. She also loved to fish and ride dirt bikes. Persistently bullied in high school for her surname, she eventually had it legally changed to VanZant, which was the name of one of her mother's students.

Mixed Martial Arts Career

After VanZant moved with her family to Sparks, Nevada, she came across the gym of UFC veteran Ken Shamrock. There, she started to train in boxing and martial arts. VanZant went on to make her professional MMA debut in 2012 at UWF's "Tournament of Warriors" finale. She won her bout against Jordan Nicole by split decision. In her next fight, VanZant won against Amber Stautzenberger by unanimous decision. She suffered her first career defeat in early 2013 at Invicta FC 4, where she lost to Tecia Torres. Later that year, VanZant signed with the UFC to compete in its newly created strawweight division. In her UFC debut in late 2014, she defeated Kailin Curran by TKO. The next year, VanZant defeated Felice Herrig and Alex Chambers before losing to Rose Namajunas at the end of the year. In 2016, VanZant knocked out Bec Rawlings and lost to Michelle Waterson.

In the summer of 2017, VanZant moved to the flyweight division. After pulling out of her scheduled fight in September due to various ailments, she ended up making her flyweight debut in early 2018 against Jessica Rose-Clark, to whom she lost. In that bout, VanZant suffered a broken arm that caused her to take a one-year hiatus from fighting. Upon her return in early 2019, she faced Rachael Ostovich, beating her via armbar submission. After that, VanZant continued to struggle with arm problems and was sidelined from competition. She returned in the summer of 2020 at UFC 251 to fight Amanda Ribas, to whom she lost in the first round.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

VanZant signed a four-bout contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August of 2020. She made her debut for the promotion early the next year in the main event of BKFC: Knucklemania, in which she lost to Britain Hart. At BKFC 19 in July, VanZant lost to her former UFC competitor Rachael Ostovich.

Professional Wrestling Career

In September of 2021, VanZant made her professional wrestling debut for All Elite Wrestling. She appeared on the promotion's television show "Dynamite," performing with fighters from the American Top Team. In 2022, VanZant officially signed with AEW and made her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing. At the event, she teamed with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to take on Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian. Ultimately, VanZant's team emerged victorious.

Other Media Appearances

Beyond her fighting career, VanZant competed in season 22 of the dance competition television series "Dancing with the Stars" in 2016. With her professional dance partner Mark Ballas, she finished in second place. The next year, VanZant was one of 16 celebrities to compete on the Food Network cooking game show "Chopped." She ultimately edged out Olympic figure skating champion Dorothy Hamill to win the top prize.

OnlyFans Earnings & Modeling Career

Personal Life

In 2018, VanZant married fellow professional mixed martial artist Austin Vanderford. Also that year, she released her autobiography "Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life."