What is Paddy Pimblett's Net Worth?

Paddy Pimblett is an English professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $4 million. Paddy Pimblett competes in the lightweight division of the UFC, having made his debut in 2021. With an undefeated record and five Performance of the Night bonuses in his first three-and-a-half years in the UFC, he reached a career-high ranking of number eight in the UFC lightweight rankings in the spring of 2025. Pimblett previously fought in the Cage Warriors promotion, winning the Cage Warriors Featherweight Championship in 2016.

Early Life and Education

Paddy Pimblett was born on January 3, 1995 in Liverpool, England and was raised in Huyton. He was educated at St. Margaret Mary's Primary School and Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School. Pimblett began training in mixed martial arts at the age of 15 and joined Next Generation MMA Liverpool. He achieved a second-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Paul Rimmer.

OMMAC, Cage Warriors, and FCC (2012-2021)

Pimblett turned professional at the age of 17 in 2012. At bantamweight, he made his debut against Nathan Thompson at OMMAC 15, winning via TKO. Pimblett won his next two fights, against Dougie Scott and Jack Drabble, before making his Cage Warriors debut in July of 2013. Facing off against Florian Calin at Cage Warriors 56, he won by unanimous decision. A few months later, Pimblett lost to Cameron Else at Cage Warriors 60. He came back strong in 2014 to defeat Martin Sheridan and Conrad Hayes before making his featherweight debut against Stephen Martin at Cage Warriors 73. Pimblett beat Martin via TKO that required a doctor stoppage. In 2015, he made his debut in Full Contact Contender and beat Kevin Petshi to claim the vacant FCC Featherweight Championship. Pimblett successfully defended the title against Miguel Haro at the next FCC event.

Pimblett returned to Cage Warriors in 2016 and defeated Ashleigh Grimshaw and Teddy Violet in his first two matches of the year. In his third match of 2016, at Cage Warriors 78, he beat Johnny Frachey via TKO to win the vacant Cage Warriors Featherweight Championship. Pimblett successfully defended the title against Julian Erosa in November by a controversial unanimous decision. After losing the title to Nad Narimani at Cage Warriors 82 in 2017, Pimblett moved up to lightweight and beat Alexis Savvidis at Cage Warriors 90 in early 2018. Later that year, he fought Søren Bak for the vacant Cage Warriors Lightweight Championship, but lost by unanimous decision. Pimblett didn't have another match until March of 2020, when he beat Decky Dalton at Cage Warriors 113. Exactly a year later, he defeated Davide Martinez at Cage Warriors 122.

UFC Career

Pimblett made his UFC debut in September of 2021, going up against Luigi Vendramini. He knocked out Vendramini and earned his first Performance of the Night bonus. Pimblett went on to win Performance of the Night awards for both of his next two fights, submission victories over Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt. After those, he defeated Jared Gordon by a highly controversial unanimous decision at UFC 282 in late 2022. Pimblett had a less controversial unanimous decision win a year later at UFC 296, against Tony Ferguson. In his next fight, at UFC 304 in the summer of 2024, he earned his fourth Performance of the Night award after beating King Green by technical submission in the first round. Pimblett claimed a consecutive Performance of the Night bonus for his TKO victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in the spring of 2025.

Charity

In late 2022, Pimblett founded the Baddy Foundation, a charity focused on bettering men's mental health and feeding children in need.

Personal Life

In the spring of 2023, Pimblett married his longtime girlfriend Laura Gregory at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. The following year, they had twin girls named Betsy and Margot.