What Is Miesha Tate's Net Worth?

Miesha Tate is an American mixed martial artist and UFC fighter who has a net worth of $4 million. Miesha Tate is a former Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Champion. She also earned a silver medal in the FILA Grappling Championships. In high school, she was a member of the boys' wrestling team. In 2005, she won the high school women's state championship and moved on to win nationals at the World Team Trials. After high school, Tate attended Central Washington University, where one of her competitors encouraged her to join the mixed martial arts club. In February 2013, Miesha officially joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Tate is known for her double-leg takedowns, usually performed by picking up an opponent while pressing them against the cage. Numerous media outlets have described her ground game as powerful and dominant, noting that Miesha's opponents are often overwhelmed if taken down. In addition to her success as a UFC fighter, Tate was featured in the 2012 MMA documentary "Fight Life," and in 2013, she appeared nude in the "ESPN Body Issue" and graced the cover of "Fitness Gurls" magazine," which branded her "the most attractive woman in MMA." In 2021, Miesha began co-hosting "Throwing Down With Renee and Miesha" with Renee Paquette on Sirius XM, and in 2022, she won the third season of the CBS reality show "Celebrity Big Brother."

Early Life

Miesha Tate was born Miesha Theresa Tate on August 18, 1986, in Tacoma, Washington. She is the daughter of Michelle Tate, and she was raised by Michelle and her husband, Robert Schmidt. Miesha was a tomboy during her childhood, and while attending Franklin Pierce High School, she joined the boys' wrestling team. As a senior, she competed in the girls' state championship, winning the title. After graduation, Tate enrolled at Central Washington University, where a friend suggested she attend the mixed martial arts club with her. Miesha told Sherdog.com in 2011, "I went there, and it really was a bunch of wrestlers. I fit right in. I started learning some basic jiu-jitsu and picked it up really quickly. At that point, I had no interest in fighting. I told guys I didn't want to get punched in the face." After seeing her training partners compete, Tate competed in her first amateur bout in March 2006. She fought Muay Thai specialist Elizabeth Posener, and Miesha's corner ended the bout due to an injury she suffered during the second round. She ended her amateur career with a 5–1 record.

Career

Tate's professional MMA debut took place at the HOOKnSHOOT Women's Grand Prix in November 2007. She won her fight against Jan Finney by decision, but she was later knocked out by a head-kick from Kaitlin Young. During the next two years, Miesha fought for small organizations such as CageSport MMA, Freestyle Cage Fighting, and Atlas Fights. On April 4, 2009, she won the 135-pound FCF Women's Bantamweight Championship. She defended the title in January 2010, defeating Valerie Coolbaugh by armbar submission in the first round. In June 2008, Tate made her debut for the MMA promotion Strikeforce, which televised its fights on CBS and Showtime. She competed in the 135-pound bantamweight division and defeated Elaina Maxwell at "Strikeforce: Melendez vs. Thomson" by unanimous decision. In May 2009, Miesha was defeated by Sarah Kaufman by unanimous decision at "Strikeforce Challengers: Evangelista vs. Aina." In March 2010, Tate defeated Zoila Gurgel by armbar submission at "Strikeforce Challengers: Johnson vs. Mahe." At "Strikeforce Challengers: Riggs vs. Taylor" in August 2010, she defeated Maiju Kujala by unanimous decision before defeating Hitomi Akano the same way, becoming the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Tournament Champion. Miesha won the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Championship on July 30, 2011, after defeating Marloes Coenen by submission. In March 2012, she fought new Strikeforce fighter Ronda Rousey and lost by armbar submission. At "Strikeforce: Rousey vs. Kaufman" in August 2012, Tate defeated Julie Kedzie by armbar submission.

After Strikeforce folded, Miesha joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in early 2013. She lost her first UFC bout to Cat Zingano by TKO in April 2013. She had a rematch with Ronda Rousey in December 2013 and lost via armbar submission in the third round. Tate had her first UFC win in April 2014 against Liz Carmouche, who she defeated by unanimous decision. She defeated Rin Nakai in the same manner in September 2014, and in January 2015, she defeated Sara McMann by majority decision. FoxSports.com said that Miesha had "proven to be the top fighter in the world at 135 pounds outside of the champion." In July 2015, she defeated Jessica Eye by unanimous decision, and in March 2016, she became the UFC Bantamweight Champion after defeating Holly Holm by technical submission at UFC 196. Tate lost the title in July 2016 after losing to Amanda Nunes by submission. In November 2016, she lost to Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision and subsequently announced her retirement. In late 2018, Miesha became the Vice President of ONE Championship. She left in 2021 and returned to MMA competition. In July 2021, she defeated Marion Reneau by TKO, then she lost her next two bouts, to Ketlen Vieira (November 2021) and Lauren Murphy (July 2022), by unanimous submission. In December 2023, Tate defeated Julia Avila by rear-naked choke submission and earned a Performance of the Night award. As of that fight, Miesha's MMA record was 20–9.

Personal Life

On New Year's Day in 2018, Miesha announced that she was in a relationship with Johnny Nuñez, a fellow MMA fighter. The couple welcomed a daughter, Amaia Nevaeh Nuñez, on June 4, 2018, and a son, Daxton Wylder Nuñez, on June 14, 2020.

In September 2016, Miesha was hiking in Nevada and carried a child down a mountain. She spoke about the incident on social media, writing, "Today a little girl broke her arm up at the top of Mary Jane falls (Mt Charleston) and I saw her meekly built mother struggling to carry her daughter down the mountain so I offered to carry the little girl to the bottom. The mother asked her 6 year old daughter 'would you rather have me or her carry you down' without hesitation (to my surprise) she quickly replied "I want HER to carry me" we had to laugh. I preceded to carry the sweet little thing all the way to the bottom. Kai and I learned a lot about each other on the roughly 2 mile descent and It's fair to say she inspired me. We made it all the way down without slipping or falling! We agreed we would both be strong for each other! Team work at it's best!"

Awards and Accomplishments

Tate has won the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship once, Fight of the Night twice, and Performance of the Night three times. In the UFC.com Awards, she was ranked #9 for Fight of the Year (vs. Ronda Rousey) in 2013 and #2 for Submission of the Year and #3 for Upset of the Year (vs. Holly Holm) in 2016. Miesha has won the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Championship and was the Strikeforce 2010 Women's Bantamweight Tournament Winner, and she won the Freestyle Cage Fighting Women's Bantamweight Championship. She received World MMA Awards for Female Fighter of the Year in 2011 and Comeback of the Year (vs. Holly Holm at UFC 196) in 2016. For submission grappling, she won a silver medal at the 2008 FILA Grappling World Championships and 2009 World Team Trials, and she was the 2008 World Team Trials National Grappling Champion.