What is Max Holloway's Net Worth?

Max Holloway is a professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Max Halloway competes in the featherweight and lightweight divisions of the UFC. Among his many career accomplishments, he held the UFC Featherweight Championship title from 2017 to 2019 and won the symbolic UFC "BMF" belt in 2024. In the latter year, Holloway rose to number two in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Early Life and Education

Jerome Max Kelii Holloway was born on December 4, 1991 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Missy and Mark. He is of Native Hawaiian and Samoan descent. Holloway had a difficult upbringing, as both of his parents were heavy drug users and his father was abusive toward his mother. When Holloway was 11, his father left the family. As a teenager, he attended Waianae High School, graduating in 2010. While a student there, Holloway began kickboxing, and after only three days of training won his first amateur fight.

Start of MMA Career

Holloway began his MMA career in the Hawaii-based X-1 promotion in 2010. In his first fight, he defeated Duke Saragosa by unanimous decision. Holloway went on to win his subsequent three matches, against Bryson Kamaka, Harris Sarmiento, and Eddie Rincon. With his defeat of Sarmiento in 2011, he captured the X-1 Lightweight Championship.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

Holloway made his UFC debut in early 2012 as an injury replacement for Ricardo Lamas at UFC 143. He ultimately lost the fight to Dustin Poirier in the first round. In his second UFC fight, on "The Ultimate Fighter: Live" finale, he defeated Pat Schilling by unanimous decision. Holloway went on to defeat Justin Lawrence by TKO at UFC 150 on August 11, 2012. In his final fight of the year, he beat Leonard Garcia at UFC 155. Holloway lost his first fight of 2013 to Dennis Bermudez in a controversial split decision at UFC 160. He lost his next fight, to Conor McGregor, via unanimous decision. At the beginning of 2014, Holloway defeated newcomer Will Chope via TKO in the second round at UFC Fight Night 34, and earned his first Knockout of the Night bonus. He went on to win all three of his subsequent fights in 2014, and claimed his first Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout of Akira Corassani at UFC Fight Night 53.

Following his undefeated 2014, Holloway continued to go undefeated throughout 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, giving him the longest winning streak in the history of the UFC's featherweight division, at 13 wins. In late 2016, he won the interim UFC Featherweight Championship by defeating Anthony Pettis, and in mid-2017 won the unified Featherweight Championship by defeating José Aldo at UFC 212. For the latter fight, he also earned his first Fight of the Night bonus. Holloway went on to successfully defend his Featherweight Championship belt against Aldo in late 2017. He successfully defended the title again in late 2018 against Brian Ortega at UFC 231. In that fight, Holloway broke the UFC record for most significant strikes in one fight, with 290, and earned Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night honors.

At UFC 236 in the spring of 2019, Holloway faced Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship; he ultimately lost via unanimous decision. Back at featherweight, he successfully defended his Featherweight Championship for a third time by defeating Frankie Edgar at UFC 240. Holloway would lose the title in his next bout, against Alexander Volkanovski, at UFC 245 in late 2019. He went on to face off against Volkanovski at UFC 251 in a rematch for the Featherweight Championship, but once again lost. Holloway came back strong in 2021 in his historic fight against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1. In that bout, he broke numerous UFC single-fight records, including his own record for significant strikes landed, with 445. Later in the year, at UFC Fight Night 197, Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez. He lost his next match, which was a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276. Holloway won both of his fights in 2023, and in the spring of 2024 won the UFC "BMF" title by defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Personal Life

In 2012, Holloway married his longtime girlfriend Kaimana Pa'aluhi. Together, they had a son named Rush before separating in 2014 and eventually divorcing in 2017. Holloway went on to date pro surfer Alessa Quizon, whom he married in the spring of 2022.