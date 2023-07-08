Lyoto Machida Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › MMA Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: May 30, 1978 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Salvador Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Mixed Martial Artist, Actor Nationality: Brazil 💰 Compare Lyoto Machida's Net Worth

Lyoto Machida is a professional mixed martial artist and karateka who has a net worth of $4 million. Lyoto Machida competes in the light heavyweight division. Previously, he competed in the UFC, where he was a UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in 2009. Machida has also competed in the middleweight division of both the UFC and Bellator MMA.

Early Life

Lyoto Machida was born on May 30, 1978 in Salvador, Brazil as the third son of Shotokan karate master Yoshizo Machida, head of the Brazilian branch of the Japan Karate Association, and his wife, Ana Claudia. His brothers are Chinzô, Kenzo, and Take. Raised in Belém, Lyoto started training in karate when he was only three, and by the age of 13 had earned his black belt. He also trained in sumo wrestling, BJJ, and boxing. In 2001, Lyoto won the Pan American Karate tournament, one of many amateur karate tournaments he won as a young adult.

Start in MMA and K-1

Machida started his mixed martial arts career in Japan under the management of professional wrestler and MMA pioneer Antonio Inoki. In his professional debut in 2003, he defeated Kengo Watanabe by decision. Machida subsequently defeated Stephan Bonnar in the future UFC Hall of Famer's first career loss. On New Year's Eve in 2003, he beat Rich Franklin via TKO in a catchweight bout at Kobe Wing Stadium; it was Franklin's first career loss. Machida went on to make his debut in K-1, beating Michael McDonald, Sam Greco, and B.J. Penn.

UFC, Light Heavyweight

In early 2007, Machida made his UFC debut at UFC 67. On the preliminary card, he beat Sam Hoger by unanimous decision. Subsequently, he beat the undefeated David Heath by unanimous decision at UFC 70. Machida won by unanimous decision again at UFC 76 against Pride veteran Kazuhiro Nakamura. At UFC 79, he beat Sokoudjou. In his next fight, at UFC 84, Machida defeated former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz by unanimous decision. He continued his incredible run at UFC 89 with his first career knockout victory, against Thiago Silva. Machida went on to face Rashad Evans at UFC 98 for the Light Heavyweight Championship; both came in undefeated. Ultimately, Machida won the fight to claim the title. He made his first defense of the title against Maurício Rua at UFC 104, winning by a controversial unanimous decision. Due to the controversy, Machida and Rua fought a rematch at UFC 113 in 2010; this time, Machida was defeated, receiving his first MMA career loss in the process.

After losing the Light Heavyweight Champion title, Machida suffered another loss at UFC 123, this time to Quinton Jackson. He bounced back at UFC 129 with his knockout of Randy Couture. Later in the year, Machida fought Jon Jones at UFC 140 in a failed attempt to regain the Light Heavyweight title. However, he was expected to earn another title shot after defeating Ryan Bader in 2012 on "UFC on Fox 4." This did not materialize, as Machida was taken out of contention after turning down his rematch with Jon Jones at UFC 152. In early 2013, he faced Dan Henderson at UFC 157, winning by split decision. That summer, Machida returned to his native Brazil to fight Phil Davis at UFC 163, and won by a controversial unanimous decision.

UFC, Middleweight

In late 2013, Machida dropped down to the middleweight division. He went on to fight Mark Muñoz at UFC Fight Night 30, winning via knockout. For his second fight at middleweight, Machida returned to Brazil to take on Gegard Mousasi, whom he beat via unanimous decision. After a number of delays due to injuries sustained by his prospective opponents, Machida fought Chris Weidman for the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 175 in the summer of 2014. He ultimately lost by unanimous decision. Closing out the year, Machida beat C.B. Dollaway via TKO at UFC Fight Night 58.

In 2015, Machida suffered losses to Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero. The following year, he was suspended for 18 months by USADA after he said he had used a banned substance. Returning in late 2017, Machida was knocked out by Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 119. At UFC Fight Night 125 in early 2018, he beat Eryk Anders via split decision. Machida went on to defeat Vitor Belfort via knockout at UFC 224 in May.

Bellator MMA

Machida signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA in the summer of 2018. He made his promotional debut against Rafael Carvalho, whom he defeated by split decision. In the spring of 2019, Machida beat Chael Sonnen at Bellator 222. Later that year, he lost to his former UFC opponent Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 228. Machida faced another former UFC opponent, Phil Davis, at Bellator 245 in 2020; he lost via split decision.

In April of 2021, Machida fought Ryan Bader in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Although he began the match well, he was quickly dominated by Bader and lost via unanimous decision. After that, Machida returned to middleweight and faced Fabian Edwards at Bellator 281 in 2022, losing via knockout in the first round.

Personal Life

In 2004, Machida married his longtime girlfriend Fabyola Vale. The couple has two sons, Taiyo and Kaito.

Real Estate

In July 2012, Lyoto paid $1.475 million for a home in Redondo Beach, California. He sold this home in July 2020 for $2.15 million.