Kenny Florian Net Worth:

What is Kenny Florian's Net Worth?

Kenny Florian is a Peruvian-American retired mixed martial artist and commentator who has a net worth of $3 million. Kenny Florian is a fourth degree black belt and is generally considered as one of the best mixed martial artists to have never won a UFC Championship.

Early Life

Kenneth Alan Florian was born on May 26, 1976, in Westwood, Massachusetts, to Peruvian parents, Agustin, a thoracic surgeon, and Ines Florian. He was the fourth of six children, and the family grew up in neighboring Dover, Massachusetts, where Kenny became a standout soccer player for Dover-Sherborn Regional High School. He went to Boston College and continued playing soccer on their varsity team, but after college, Kenny took interest in mixed martial arts and earned a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. And it was a near-death experience in Brazil that pushed him to pursue this newfound passion for mixed martial arts.

UFC Career

Known for his intellectual approach to the sport, Kenny Florian's meticulous game planning and well-articulated fight analyses helped him gain recognition as a fighter with a tendency to finish his opponents. In a total of 14 career wins, 12 of those came due to stoppages. Florian is one of only a few fighters in history to compete in four different weight divisions in the UFC: Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, and Featherweight.

In the inaugural season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, Kenny Florian defeated Chris Leben but lost in the finale against Diego Sanchez. At UFC 64: Unstoppable, Florian took on Sean Sherk for the UFC Lightweight championship but was completely dominated in the loss. In a second title opportunity, Florian faced off against B.J. Penn at UFC 101 in the Main Event. Florian called Penn out after establishing himself as the #1 contender for the Lightweight belt but was defeated via submission when locked up in a rear naked choke. After his loss to Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Championship, his third defeat in championship fights, Florian dealt with numerous injuries and setbacks and retired at the age of 35 at the recommendations of an orthopedic doctor and a neurologist.

Kenny Florian co-hosted "MMA Live" with Franklin McNeil for ESPN and "UFC Tonight" on FS1 with Michael Bisping and also worked as a guest writer for "FIGHT!" MMA magazine. He filled in as color commentator for UFC 83, UFC 134, and UFC Fight Night 19 in place of Joe Rogan. He also worked as color commentator for WEC 41, WEC 49, and TUF 11 Finale for Frank Mir.

In 2005, Florian was announced as the color commentator for ABC's robot combat series "BattleBots" reboot. In 2021, it was revealed that Kenny Florian signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League to work as a commentator.

Personal Life

Kenny Florian's ancestry includes Spanish, Italian, German, French, and Armenian, and he holds dual citizenship in the United States and Peru. He is fluent in Spanish.

Kenny and his brother, Keith, both received their second degree black belts from Prof. Roberto Maia, and together they own and operate Florian Martial Arts Center in Brookline, Massachusetts, that specializes in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, muay thai, wrestling, and mixed martial arts.