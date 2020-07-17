Kamaru Usman net worth: Kamaru Usman is a Nigerian American mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $3 million. HE is best known for being the UFC Welterweight Champion.

Kamaru Usman was born in Auchi, Nigeria in May 1987. He is a welterweight who moved to the United States at eight years old and wrestled in college. He also holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He was The Ultimate Fighter 21 tournament winner. Usman made his professional MMA debut with a win over David Glover in November 2012. He defeated Hayder Hassan to win The Ultimate Fighter 21 Welterweight Tournament and had the Performance of the Night in July 2015. Kamaru Usman had the Performance of the Night in November 2018 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos. He won the UFC Welterweight Championship by beating Tyron Woodley in March 2019. Usman defeated Colby Covington in the Fight of the Night in December 2019 and defeated Jorge Masvidal in July 2020.