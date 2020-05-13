Justin Gaethje net worth: Justin Gaethje is an American professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for being the interim UFC Lightweight Champion.

Justin Gaethje was born in Safford, Arizona in November 1988. He is a lightweight who competed in NCAA Division I Wrestling where he was he was an All-American at the University of Northern Colorado. Gaethje made his professional MMA debut in August 2011 with a win over Kevin Croom. He won the inaugural WSOF Lightweight Championship by defeating Richard Patishnock in January 2018. Justin Gaethje made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale with a win over Michael Johnson in the Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night in July 2017. He had the Fight of the Night in December 2017 with a loss to Eddie Alvarez and in a loss to Dustin Poirier in April 2018. Gaethje had the Performance of the Night with wins over James Vick in August 2018 and Edson Barboza in March 2019. He had the Fight of the Night with a victory over Donald Cerrone in September 2019. Justin Gaethje won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship in the Performance of the Night and the Fight of the Night over Tony Ferguson in May 2020.