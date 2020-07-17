Jorge Masvidal net worth: Jorge Masvidal is an American mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $6 million. He is best known for having the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Jorge Masvidal was born in Miami, Florida in November 1984. He has competed as a welterweight and lightweight. Masvidal also has a 1-1 record in both professional boxing and kickboxing. He made his professional MMA debut in May 2003 with a win over Brandon Bledsoe. Jorge Masvidal won the vacant AFC Welterweight Championship by defeating Nuri Shakir in June 2006. He made his UFC debut in a win over Tim Means in April 2013. Masvidal had the Fight of the Night win a loss to Rustam Khabilov in November 2013. He had the Performance of the Night with a win over Donald Cerrone in January 2017. Jorge Masvidal had the Performance and Fight of the Night with a win over Darren Till in March 2019. In July 2019 he defeated Ben Askren in five seconds for the fastest knockout in UFC history and the Performance of the Night. Jorge Masvidal lost to Kamaru Usman in July 2020 for the UFC Welterweight Championship.