What Is Ilia Topuria's Net Worth?

Ilia Topuria is a Georgian and Spanish mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $2 million. Ilia Topuria competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Featherweight division, and he won the UFC Featherweight Championship in February 2024. Shortly after his win, Ilia was ranked fifth in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Early Life

Ilia Topuria was born on January 21, 1997, in Halle Westfalen, Germany. His parents were refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia, and when Ilia was 7 years old, he moved to Georgia with his parents and older brother, Alexsandre. Alexsandre is also a professional MMA fighter who is signed to the UFC. After moving to Georgia, Topuria got involved with Greco-Roman Wrestling at school, and when he was 15, he moved to Alicante, Spain, and discovered the Climent Club, where he began studying martial arts. Ilia made his professional debut in local competitions.

Career

Topuria's career began with four straight submission wins in regional competitions, and he won a belt in an MFE (Mix Fight Events) promotion. His first international fight took place at Cage MMA Finland in 2018, then he and his brother became the first Georgians to earn black belts in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu. Ilia signed a contract with Brave Combat Federation in 2019, and during his promotional debut, he defeated Luis Gomez by submission during the first round in Bogotá, Colombia, winning the award for the night's best performance. In November 2019, he won his second Brave Combat Federation fight in Bahrain when he defeated Steven Goncalves in the first round by knockout. On October 11, 2020, Topuria filled in for Seung Woo Choi on short notice at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen and defeated Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision. He defeated Damon Jackson at UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori on December 5, 2020, in the first round via knockout. He also won in the first round via knockout against Ryan Hall at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. At UFC Fight Night 204 on March 19, 2022, Ilia was knocked down by a head kick from Jai Herbert in the first round, but he recovered to knock out Herbert in round two, earning the Performance of the Night award.

At UFC 282 on December 10, 2022, Topuria defeated Bryce Mitchell by submission in the second round, winning the Performance of the Night award again. On June 24, 2023, he defeated Josh Emmett via unanimous decision at UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria, receiving the Fight of the Night award. At UFC 297 on February 17, 2024, Ilia defeated reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in the second round via knockout to become the UFC Featherweight Champion and earned yet another Performance of the Night award.

Personal Life

Ilia fluently speaks German, and he speaks some Mingrelian as well. He welcomed a son with his partner in 2019. In March 2024, Topuria officially became a Spanish citizen. Later that month, the President of Georgia awarded him the Order of Honor at Orbeliani Palace, Tbilisi, Georgia.

Championships and Accomplishments

Topuria won the UFC Featherweight Championship in February 2024. He has won the Performance of the Night award three times and the Fight of the Night award once. Ilia won the MFE Featherweight Championship in 2016.