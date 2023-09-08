Info Category: Richest Athletes › MMA Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Oct 17, 1981 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Albuquerque Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Professional Boxer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Holly Holm's Net Worth

Holly Holm is a mixed martial artist and former professional boxer who has a net worth of $4 million. A multiple-time world champion in boxing, she defended her titles a total of 18 times in three different weight classes. In MMA, Holm won the UFC women's bantamweight title by defeating Ronda Rousey in a huge upset in late 2015.

Early Life and Education

Holly Holm was born on October 17, 1981 in Albuquerque, New Mexico as the youngest of three children of Tammy, a massage therapist, and Roger, a preacher. She was very athletic growing up, and was involved in soccer, gymnastics, swimming, and diving. After graduating from Manzano High School in 2000, Holm studied for a year at the University of New Mexico.

Amateur Kickboxing Career

Holm began her career as a fighter in amateur kickboxing. In 2001, she won the championship title in the International Rules Adult Women's Welterweight Division of the USA National Amateur Championship Tournament.

Professional Boxing Career

Holm made her professional boxing debut in early 2002 with a TKO victory over Martha Deitchman. That was followed in June by a TKO win against Terrie Carrillo. In August, Holm defeated Deitchman in a rematch. Her final fight of the year was against Bonnie Mann, whom she defeated by unanimous decision. In 2003, Holm twice fought Stephanie Jaramillo; she defeated her the first time and drew the second. She went on to beat Angelica Martinez at the end of the year. Holm suffered her first career defeat in 2004, falling to Rita Turrisi. She bounced back at the end of the year to defeat Terri Blair for the inaugural IBA female light welterweight title. Holm went on to successfully defend that title numerous times, against such fighters as Lisa Lewis, Mia St. John, Shadina Pennybaker, and Jane Couch. She added to her haul in 2006 by defeating Angelica Martinez for the inaugural WBA female welterweight title, and by defeating Tricia Turton for the vacant IFBA light middleweight title. In both 2005 and 2006, Holm was named the Ring magazine's female Fighter of the Year.

In early 2007, Holm defeated Ann Saccurato to retain her WBA female welterweight title; she also won the vacant WBC, IBA, GBU, WIBA, and IFBA female welterweight titles. Later in the year, she defeated Angelica Martinez for the third time in her career to win the vacant IBA female welterweight title. Holm retained her titles by defeating Miriam Brakache, Belinda Laracuente, and Mary Jo Sanders in 2008. Moreover, by defeating Sanders, she became the undisputed welterweight champion and holder of belts from 140 to 154. The two subsequently had a rematch that ended in a draw. Holm went on to retain her WIBA welterweight title throughout 2009. In 2010, she claimed the vacant WIBA and IBA light welterweight titles. The following year, Holm suffered a brutal loss to Anne Sophia Mathis in a huge upset. In a rematch in 2012, Holm avenged her loss to claim Mathis's WBF, IBA, and WBAN welterweight titles. She went on to win the vacant IBA light welterweight and WBF light welterweight titles by defeating Diana Prazak. Holm fought her last professional boxing match in 2013, defeating Mary McGee to retain her IBA and WBF titles.

MMA Career

In mixed martial arts, Holm made her debut in early 2011 against Christina Domke, whom she beat via TKO. She returned to MMA later in the year and defeated Jan Finney via TKO. Holm made her Bellator MMA debut in early 2013 against Katie Merrill, defeating her by TKO in the second round. That summer, she beat Allanna Jones at Legacy Fighting Championship 21. Holm defeated Nikki Knudsen at Legacy Fighting Championship 24 in October, and beat Angela Hayes at Fresquez Productions: Havoc to close out the year. In 2014, Holm claimed the inaugural Legacy FC women's bantamweight title by defeating Juliana Werner. That year, she signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC. Holm went on to make her UFC debut in early 2015, beating Raquel Pennington at UFC 184. In the summer, she defeated Marion Reneau by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 71.

Holm reached the pinnacle of her MMA career at UFC 193 in late 2015. Facing off against defending women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, she came into the fight as the huge underdog. Despite that fact, Holm controlled the bout from an early stage, ultimately winning via knockout in the second round and ending Rousey's undefeated streak. By winning the UFC women's bantamweight title, Holm became the first person to win championships in both boxing and MMA. In her first defense of her title, at UFC 196, she lost to Miesha Tate. Holm suffered another defeat at UFC on Fox 20 against Valentina Shevchenko. In early 2017, she competed for the inaugural UFC women's featherweight title, and lost to Germaine de Randamie. Returning to the bantamweight division, she defeated Bethe Correia. Ending the year, Holm faced Cris Cyborg in the featherweight division, and lost via unanimous decision.

Fight Valley

In 2016, Holm appeared in the action film "Fight Valley," written and directed by Rob Hawk. Starring Susie Celek, it also includes Holm's fellow MMA fighters Miesha Tate and Cris Cyborg.

Personal Life

Holm married Jeff Kirkpatrick in 2012. The pair separated in the summer of 2019.