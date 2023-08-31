Info Category: Richest Athletes › MMA Net Worth: $2.5 Million Date of Birth: May 15, 1970 (53 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Profession: Stunt Performer, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Eddie Bravo's Net Worth

Eddie Bravo is a Mexican-American Jiu-Jitsu competitor, martial arts instructor, podcaster, musician, and comedian who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Eddie Bravo earned a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2003 and then began teaching his own self-developed style of jiu-jitsu and founded 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu. He also started the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI) grappling competition and ruleset.

Early Life

Edgar A. Cano was born on May 15, 1970, in Santa Ana, California, to Mexican parents. At an early age, Eddie took an interest in music and started to play guitar and drums. He formed several bands with aspirations of becoming a famous musician. In high school, he played American football and joined the wrestling team. It was in 1991 that he moved to Hollywood and formed the band, Blackened Kill Symphony. He got a gym membership and started taking karate classes, and in 1994 after watching Royce Gracie win a UFC event, Bravo decided to become a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. He began under the tutelage of Jean Jacques Machado and attended a Jeet Kune Do academy from 1996 to 1998.

Career

Bravo made the decision to stop attending other martial arts schools and focused solely on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Around this time, he earned a blue belt and came up with his Twister move. And in 1999, Eddie earned a purple belt and developed his signature guard, the Rubber Guard. Bravo entered the 145-lb division of the Abu-Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) Submission World Wrestling Championship in 2003 as a brown belt after winning the North American trials and defeated Gustavo Dantas in the elimination round in an upset. He then beat three-time ADCC champion Royler Gracie in the quarter-finals before losing to eventual-tournament champ, Leo Vieira, in the semi-finals.

Eddie returned to the United States and was awarded his black belt by Jean Jacques Machado and opened his 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu school in Los Angeles. In 2014, Bravo and Gracie agreed to another grappling contest years after they'd both retired from competition, and the match was ruled a draw. Also in 2014 is when the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI) was created.

Eddie Bravo's style consists solely of no-gi jiu-jitsu, and it has brought him much success at various levels of competition. Some traditionalists condemn the unusual names that Bravo gives moves, such as The Zombie, Crackhead Control, and The Electric Chair. Bravo has garnered 5 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in major competitions.

Personal Life

Eddie Bravo had a son in 2012. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Eddie is an outspoken marijuana advocate and has credited some of his early success, like his invention of the Rubber Guard, with his regular usage. Bravo is a Joe Rogan podcast regular and is known as a big fan of conspiracy theories such as flat Earth, one world government, and 9/11 controlled-demolition conspiracy theories.

He has written the instructional books "Jiu Jitsu Unleashed" (2005), "Mastering the Rubber Guard" (2006), "Mastering the Twister" (2007), and "Advanced Rubber Guard" (2014) and released corresponding instructional DVDs. Bravo has also appeared in many MMA documentaries/films over the years.