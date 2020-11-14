Dustin Poirier net worth: Dustin Poirier is an American professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for being an interim UFC Lightweight Champion.

Dustin Poirier was born in Lafayette, Louisiana in January 1989. Poirier has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He made his professional MMA debut in May 2009 defeating Aaron Suarez. Dustin Poirier made his UFC debut in January 2011 when he defeated Josh Grispi. He had the Submission of the Night with a win over Max Holloway in February 2012 and the Fight of the Night in a loss to Chan Sung Jung in May 2012. Poirier had the Fight of the Night in a win over Akira Corassani in December 2013. He had the Performance of the Night in June 2015 with a win over Yancy Medeiros. Dustin Poirier had the Fight of the Night with a win over Jim Miller in February 2017. He had Fights of the Night with wins over Anthony Pettis in November 2017 and Justin Gaethje in April 2018 and a Performance of the Night with a win over Eddie Alvarez in July 2018. Dustin Poirier won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship in the Fight of the Night by defeating Max Holloway in April 2019. He lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship in September 2019 and had the Fight of the Night with a win over Dan Hooker in June 2020.