What is Donald Cerrone's Net Worth?

Donald Cerrone is an American retired professional mixed martial artist and former professional kickboxer who has a net worth of $9 million. Donald Cerrone, AKA "Cowboy," competed in the Lightweight and Welterweight divisions of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), at times ranking as one of the top five UFC lightweight fighters in the world. He has been called the busiest fighter in UFC history having completed 38 fights within his 11-year tenure with the company.

Early Life

Donald Anthony Cerrone was born on March 29, 1983, in Denver, Colorado. He was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder at a young age but never received treatment. He was considered a troubled child growing up and eventually started street fighting and often ended up in jail overnight. At 16, Donald was sent to go live with his paternal grandmother, Jerry Cerrone. She took him in with open arms and would bail him and friends out of jail after getting into trouble.

Cerrone attended Air Academy High School where he began professional bull riding. And by 20, he started training in kickboxing at the suggestion of a friend. He later got into Muay Thai, and after winning a few kickboxing competitions, Cerrone pursued a career in mixed martial arts.

MMA Career

Donald Cerrone started his career at Freedom Fighters gym in Commerce City, Colorado. He competed in the lightweight division from 2006 to 2015 and in the welterweight division from 2016 to 2018 before returning to lightweight. He actually returned to welterweight in 2019 to face off against Conor McGregor. He lost the bout via technical knockout in the first round.

Cerrone won multiple kickboxing championships early in his career. He made his MMA debut in February 2006 when he defeated Nate Mohr. He had a 9-0 record before losing to Jamie Varner for the WEC Lightweight Championship in January 2009. Cerrone made his UFC debut in February 2011 with a win over Paul Kelly in the Fight of the Night. In the UFC he has had six Fights of the Night, three Knockouts of the Night, seven Performances of the Night, and two Submissions of the Night. In June 2016 Cerrone defeated Patrick Cote to bring his record to 30-7. It was during the post-fight interview of his loss against Jim Miller at UFC 276 that Cerrone announced his retirement. His MMA record stood at 36 wins, 17 losses, with two no contests.

In July 2023, Donald Cerrone was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Earnings

In January 2020, Donald was guaranteed a minimum of $2 million to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246. Donald Cerrone earned more than $6.8 million over his UFC career.

Personal Life

Donald Cerrone and his wife, Lindsay, have three children together, all sons.

In 2014, Cerrone started the MMA gym BMF Ranch on his property in Edgewood, New Mexico, to host his training partners and lower his training camp costs.

Cerrone is good friends with Rob McElhenney of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" who has trained at BMF Ranch. Cerrone made an appearance in season 12 in the episode "Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare" along with Paul Felder, Megan Olivi, and Dana White.