Dillon Danis Net Worth

What is Dillon Danis's Net Worth?

Dillon Danis is a mixed martial artist, grappler, and boxer who has a net worth of $2 million. Dillon Danis competes in the welterweight division of Bellator MMA. He has also competed in the Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship, winning silver and gold medals in 2016. Danis is notorious for his frequently brash and unruly behavior, and in 2018 was fined and suspended for seven months after getting into a melee at UFC 229.

Early Life and Education

Dillon Danis was born on August 22, 1993 in Parsippany, New Jersey. He is of Honduran ancestry. Danis attended Parsippany Hills High School, where he began wrestling.

Brazilian Jiu-jitsu

After getting involved in a fight at school, Danis began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. When he was 17, he started traveling to New York to train at Marcelo Garcia's academy, and at 19 moved to New York to pursue his career in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Danis went on to rack up several wins at high-level tournaments, including the Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship. He earned his black belt at the age of 21.

MMA Career

Danis first got involved with mixed martial arts in 2016, when he was asked to join the training camp of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. He continued to work with McGregor after that. In 2018, Danis made his official MMA debut at Bellator 198, where he beat Kyle Walker. He emerged victorious again at Bellator 222, defeating Max Humphreys.

Grappling Career

Danis has also fought in grappling events. In 2015, he defeated UFC veteran Joe Lauzon at Metamoris 6, and in 2016 beat Jackson Sousa at Polaris Pro Grappling 4. Returning for Polaris 5, Danis lost a judges' decision to Garry Tonon. At ADCC 2017 in Espoo, Finland, Danis defeated Yukiyasu Ozawa and lost to Gordon Ryan.

Boxing Career

In November of 2022, it was announced that Danis would face British YouTuber KSI in a crossover boxing match at X Series 004. However, Danis withdrew in early 2023 due to a lack of preparation, and was replaced by Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temperrr. That summer, it was announced that Danis would face American YouTuber Logan Paul at X Series 10 – The Prime Card, fighting in the second main event. The fight took place in October at Manchester Arena in England.

Controversies

Danis has been the subject of many controversies due to his frequently brash and rowdy behavior. One of the most controversial incidents occurred in 2018 at UFC 229, where Danis got into a melee with fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. Danis was a member of Conor McGregor's corner team at the event, and when Nurmagomedov threw his mouthpiece at McGregor's team and scaled the cage in an apparent attempt to jump on Danis, Danis retaliated by throwing punches at Nurmagomedov. This escalated into a full-blown brawl. For his part, Danis was fined $7,500 and suspended for seven months.

Danis has also been controversial outside of the ring. In 2021, he was arrested in New Jersey after getting into an altercation with a nightclub bouncer. Later in the year, he was removed from the building at UFC 268 after getting into an altercation with MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz. In early 2023, Danis generated controversy for allegedly accepting cash to promote cryptocurrency and NFT scams on his social media. He drew further controversy in the lead-up to his boxing match against Logan Paul in October when he kept sharing images of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal on social media without her permission.