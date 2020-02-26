Derrick Lewis net worth: Derrick Lewis is an American professional mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $1.5 million. He is perhaps best known for his competing in the UFC.

Derrick Lewis was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in February 1985. He is a heavyweight who made his professional MMA debut with a win over Nick Mitchell in April 2010. Lewis defeated Jared Rosholt in August 2012 to win the Legacy FC Heavyweight Championship. He made his UFC debut in April 2014 with a win over Jack May. Lewis had the performance of the night in a win over Gabriel Gonzaga in April 2016. He had back to back Fights of the Night with a win over Travis Browne in February 2017 and a loss to Mark Hunt in June 2017. Derrick Lewis defeated Marcin Tybura in the Performance of the Night in February 2018. He beat Alexander Volkov in the Performance of the Night in October 2018. Derrick Lewis lost to Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in November 2018. He had the Fight of the Night in a loss to Junior dos Santos in March 2019.