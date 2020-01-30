Darko Stosic net worth: Darko Stosic is a Serbian mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $400 thousand. He is perhaps best known for being a Final Fight Championship heavyweight champion.

Darko Stosic was born in Lacarak, Serbia in February 1992. He became a professional MMA fighter in 2012 and has fought as a light heavyweight and a heavyweight. Stosic made his MMA debut in June 2012 when he defeated Zeliko Saric. He had his first loss against Jiri Porchazka in August 2014 to bring his record to 4-1. Darko Stosic won the FFC Heavyweight Championship by defeating Dion Staring in August 2016. He successfully defended that title against Dion Staring in December 2016 and Emil Zahariev in March 2017. Darko Stosic made his UFC debut with a win over Jeremy Kimball in July 2018. He lost to Devin Clark in June 2019. Stosic lost to Kennedy Nzechukwu in August 2019 after being deducted two points for repeated groin strikes. He lost to Jamahal Hill in January 2020 to bring his record to 13-4.