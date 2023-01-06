Cody Garbrandt Net Worth:

What is Cody Garbrandt's Net Worth?

Cody Garbrandt is an American professional mixed martial artist and former UFC Bantamweight Champion who has a net worth of $1 million. Cody "No Love" Garbrandt first gained wide attention after handing Dominick Cruz his first loss in a decade at UFC 207 in 2016.

Early Life

Cody Garbrandt was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on July 7, 1991. That's the same small town as internet entrepreneur Scott DeLong. Cody and his brother, Zach, were raised by their mother with their drug-addict father spending most of his life in prison. Cody attended Claymont High School where he competed in football and wrestling, and he won the state championship in 2007 as a freshman by defeating Zach Neibert 4-2 and was the runner-up in 2008. He won All-State honors as a linebacker during his junior year. Garbrandt then quit wrestling and convinced his mother to let him take boxing seriously. Cody won the ABA Junior boxing championship in 2007 and 2008 and compiled a 32-0 record as an amateur boxer over six years.

Despite not wrestling the last two years of high school, Cody Garbrandt competed at the national tournament as a senior and placed fifth. He claimed All-American honors and received interest from several NCAA Division I schools such as Rutgers and Penn State. He was recruited by the Michigan State Spartans, but he ended up at Newberry College of Division II due to academic reasons. But he dropped out and completed coal miner training before deciding to focus entirely on his amateur MMA career. Cody Garbrandt landed his first mixed martial arts bout in 2009 and compiled a record of 6-2 before turning pro.

Professional Career

Cody Garbrandt made his professional MMA debut in December of 2012 when he defeated Charles Kessinger. He defeated Shane Manley as a featherweight in November of 2013 but returned as a bantamweight when he beat Dominic Mazzotta in March of 2014. Cody moved from Ohio to Sacramento, California, to begin training at Team Alpha Male to further his career. Garbrandt then defeated James Porter in May of 2014 and Charles Stanford in October of 2014.

Garbrandt made his UFC debut in January of 2015 when he beat Marcus Brimage, and then he defeated Henry Briones in July of 2015. Cody defeated Augusto Mendes in February of 2016 and beat Thomas Almeida in May of 2016 when he had the Performance of the Night. He defeated Takeya Mizugaki in August of 2016 before beating Dominick Cruz in December of 2016 to win the UFC Bantamweight Championship bringing his record to 11-0 with nine knockouts.

Garbrandt's record moved to 11-1 after losing his belt to TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 in November of 2017. At UFC 250, Cody defeated Raphael Assuncao with a KO punch in the second round earning him the Performance of the Night. In 2020, Cody announced he would make the move down one division from bantamweight to flyweight and made his debut against Kai Kara-France, losing the fight via TKO in the first round.

Personal Life

Cody Garbrandt met Danny Pimsanguan during his run with MMA promotion Pinnacle FC, and the couple got married in July of 2017. They have a son together, Kai Fisher Garbrandt. The couple later divorced.

Garbrandt released his autobiography "The Pact" in May of 2018 detailing his life's journey from his battle with drugs to eventually becoming the UFC Bantamweight Champion, and his deep connection and completed promise to young Leukemia survivor Maddux Maple.