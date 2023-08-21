Info Category: Richest Athletes › MMA Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Jun 17, 1984 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Baldwin Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Mixed Martial Artist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Chris Weidman's Net Worth

What is Chris Weidman's Net Worth?

Chris Weidman is an American mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $3 million. Chris Weidman is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and competes in the middleweight division. Weidman is a former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Early Life

Christopher James Weidman was born on June 17, 1984, in Baldwin, New York, the second of three children. He started wrestling at a young age and was involved in many sports with his older brother. Chris attended Baldwin Senior High School where he was a Nassau County and New York state wrestling champion.

Weidman was a standout while at Nassau Community College earning All-American wrestling honors twice before transferring to Hofstra. He became the first junior college wrestler in history to be an NYS Collegiate Champion, and at Hofstra, became a two-time NCAA Division I All-American. He graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's in physical education. He was later named the wrestling instructor at the university.

MMA Career

Chris Weidman made his professional MMA debut in February 2009 beating Reubem Lopes. Weidman defeated Uriah Hall in September 2010 to win the ROC Middleweight Championship. He joined UFC in 2011 and quickly amassed a 9-0 record. In July 2013 he beat Anderson Silva to win the UFC Middleweight Championship ending Silva's 16-fight winning streak inside the UFC and seven-year reign as champion. Weidman successfully defended that title against Silva in December 2013, Lyoto Machida in July 2014, and Vitor Belfort in May 2015. He has received many awards including Knockout of the Year and Upset of the Year against Silva in 2013. By June 2015, Weidman was ranked No. 2 in the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings and the No. 1 Middleweight fighter by Sherdog.

In his fourth defense of his title, Weidman lost to Luke Rockhold in December 2015 via TKO in the fourth round. Both participants were awarded "Fight of the Night" honors. After battling several injuries, Weidman moved up to Light Heavyweight in 2019. His debut in the class took place in October 2019 against Dominick Reyes in the main event in which Weidman lost via knockout in the first round. At UFC Fight Night 174, Weidman won his bout against Omari Akhmedov via unanimous decision. At UFC 261, Chris was stretchered out of the octagon and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery after Weidman's right fibula and tibia snapped on a kick from Uriah Hall. After two years away from the sport, Weidman returned to fight Brad Tavares at UFC 292 in August 2023 but lost via unanimous decision.

Earnings

Over his MMA career, Chris Weidman's earnings have topped $4.5 million thanks to his championship run and multiple endorsement deals.

Weidman's fight against Uriah Hall in 2021 earned him a reported paycheck of $341,000, which included a base salary of $325,000 plus sponsorships worth an additional $16,000.

Personal Life

Chris and his wife, Marivi, have three children together. The couple started dating during their high school days. Their house was severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy, and Weidman subsequently volunteered to help rebuild victims' homes via the non-profit Staten Strong. The family moved from New York to South Carolina in the summer of 2020.

Weidman's sister is married to UFC fighter Stephen Thompson's brother. Weidman has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Real Estate

In 2013 Chris Weidman paid $795,000 for a home in Dix Hills, New York. Today this home is worth around $1.2 million.