What is Charles Oliveira's Net Worth?

Charles Oliveira is a Brazilian mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $3 million. Competing in the UFC, Charles Oliveira is a former UFC Lightweight Champion and the UFC record-holder for most submission victories, finishes, and bonuses. He is also a champion Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, holding a fourth-degree black belt.

Early Life

Charles Oliveira da Silva was born on October 17, 1989 in a favela in Guarujá, Brazil. Diagnosed with a heart murmur and rheumatic fever when he was seven years old, he was told by a doctor he wouldn't be able to play sports. However, his parents disobeyed the doctor, and Oliveira's condition improved over time. He was soon introduced by a neighbor to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which he trained in under Roger Coelho.

Brazilian Jiu-jitsu

Just months after he began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Oliveira won the São Paulo championship. In 2004, he won the championship for a second time, and in 2005 he claimed the Copa Nação Jiu-Jitsu. Oliveira continued his success over the subsequent years, winning over a dozen medals in 2006 and becoming the FPJJ São Paulo State Champion and CBJJE World Champion at blue belt in 2007. In the latter year, he switched his focus to MMA, although he has continued practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu as well. In 2010, Oliveira earned his black belt.

MMA Beginnings

Oliveira began competing in MMA in 2007, and compiled a 12-0 amateur record with six knockouts and five submissions. He made his professional debut in March of 2008 with the Predator Fight Championship promotion, fighting in a single-elimination welterweight tournament. Defeating Jackson Pontes, Viscardi Andrade, and finally Diego Braga, Oliveira won the tournament. He went on to make his lightweight debut at the end of the year, defeating Mehdi Baghdad in the first event of the Kawai Arena promotion before beating Daniel Fernandes and Elieni Silva in the first event of the Korea Fight promotion. Oliveira fought for various other promotions in 2009, and defeated all of his opponents. In early 2010, he won two events at Warriors Challenge 5.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

Oliveria made his UFC debut on August 1, 2010 in San Diego, California. In the fight, he defeated Darren Elkins by submission, earning him the Submission of the Night bonus. The next month, in Austin, Texas, Oliveira defeated Efrain Escudero by submission and claimed another bonus. He went on to suffer his first career loss at the end of 2010 when he was defeated by Jim Miller at UFC 124. In his first fight of 2011, Oliveira faced Nik Lentz; although Oliveira was initially given the win, the result was changed to a no contest upon review of his illegal knee. A couple of months later, he lost to Donald Cerrone via TKO. In early 2012, Oliveira made his featherweight debut and defeated Eric Wisely. That June, he defeated Jonathan Brookins. His final fight of the year, at UFC 152 in late September, ended in a KO loss to Cub Swanson. In the summer of 2013, Oliveira suffered a second consecutive loss, to Frankie Edgar at UFC 162. He went on to have a successful year in 2014, earning Performance of the Night bonuses for his submission wins over Andy Ogle and Hatsu Hioki before finishing the year with a unanimous-decision victory over Jeremy Stephens.

In May of 2015, Oliveira fought Nik Lentz in a rematch, and won via submission. He earned both Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses. That August, Oliveira lost by TKO to Max Holloway. He closed out the year by beating Myles Jury via submission. Oliveira had a disappointing 2016, as he lost both of his fights. In 2017, he defeated Will Brooks at UFC 210 but lost to Paul Felder at UFC 218. Oliveira bounced back in a big way in 2018, starting with his win against Clay Guida at UFC 225. Subsequently, in his victory over Christos Giagos, he broke the record for most submission wins in UFC history, with 11. In his third and final fight of 2018, Oliveira extended that record to 12, and also broke the record for most Performance of the Night bonuses won, with seven. He had another terrific year in 2019, beating David Teymur, Nik Lentz (again), and Jared Gordon, and earning two more Performance of the Night awards to take his record to nine. Oliveira won his tenth career Performance of the Night bonus in 2020 for his win over Kevin Lee.

At UFC 262 in May of 2021, Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. He ended up winning the title with a technical knockout of Chandler early in the second round. Oliveira claimed yet another Performance of the Night bonus, as well, and broke the record for the most finishes in UFC history. He successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in late 2021, and earned his 12th Performance of the Night award. Although Oliveira was scheduled to make his next title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in 2022, he came in half a pound overweight and was stripped of the Lightweight title. However, he still defeated Gaethje, and extended his record of UFC submissions to 16. Oliveira subsequently attempted to regain the Lightweight title at UFC 280, but lost to Islam Makhachev. In his sole fight of 2023, at UFF 289, he defeated Beneil Dariush via TKO and extended his record of UFC finishes to 20 and his record of Performance of the Night awards to 13. Oliveira had a mixed year in 2024, losing to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April before beating Michael Chandler by unanimous decision at UFC 309 in November.

Personal Life

Oliveira lives in his hometown of Guarujá, near his old neighborhood Vicente de Carvalho. There, he is engaged in charitable work to improve the community.