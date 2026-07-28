What Is Arman Tsarukyan's Net Worth?

Arman Tsarukyan is an Armenian professional mixed martial artist and submission grappler who has a net worth of $4 million.

Arman Tsarukyan competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's lightweight division, where he developed into one of the leading contenders of his generation. He made his UFC debut in 2019 against future champion Islam Makhachev and earned immediate respect despite losing a competitive decision. Tsarukyan then assembled a long run of victories over ranked opponents, combining powerful wrestling, rapid scrambles, improved striking, and exceptional conditioning. His most important wins have included victories over Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Dan Hooker. A scheduled title opportunity against Makhachev at UFC 311 was lost when Tsarukyan withdrew shortly before the fight because of a back injury, but he remained near the top of the lightweight rankings. Outside the UFC, he has competed in submission grappling and wrestling-based events. Tsarukyan's income includes fight purses, performance bonuses, sponsorships, appearance fees, and business interests connected to his prominent Armenian family.

Early Life

Arman Nairovich Tsarukyan was born on October 11, 1996, in Akhalkalaki, Georgia, into an Armenian family. His family moved to Russia when he was young. His father, Nairi Tsarukyan, became a successful businessman, and Arman grew up with greater financial security than many professional fighters.

Tsarukyan began playing ice hockey as a child and pursued the sport seriously for several years. The speed, balance, and physical contact of hockey contributed to his athletic development, but he eventually shifted his attention to combat sports. He trained in freestyle wrestling and earned recognition as a Master of Sport in both wrestling and mixed martial arts.

Early MMA Career

Tsarukyan made his professional MMA debut in 2015. He lost his second bout by knockout but then built a long winning streak while competing across Russia and other parts of Europe. His early fights demonstrated the wrestling-heavy style that would remain the foundation of his career.

He captured regional victories by decision, submission, and knockout and entered the UFC with a 13-1 record. Although he was still relatively unknown to international audiences, his age, athleticism, and grappling ability made him one of the division's most promising additions.

UFC Debut Against Islam Makhachev

Tsarukyan accepted his UFC debut against Islam Makhachev on short notice in April 2019. Makhachev was already considered one of the most difficult wrestlers in the lightweight division and later became UFC champion.

The fight featured prolonged grappling exchanges, reversals, and takedown battles. Makhachev won by unanimous decision, but Tsarukyan's ability to remain competitive earned both men a Fight of the Night bonus. The performance established Tsarukyan as a legitimate UFC-level talent before he had recorded his first victory in the promotion.

Rise Through the Lightweight Division

Tsarukyan responded to the loss with victories over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Davi Ramos, Matt Frevola, Christos Giagos, and Joel Álvarez. His stoppage of Álvarez showed that his ground control could produce damaging offense rather than simply secure decisions.

A 2022 decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot interrupted his rise, although the five-round fight earned another Fight of the Night award. Tsarukyan then defeated Damir Ismagulov, Joaquim Silva, and Beneil Dariush. He stopped Dariush in little more than a minute with a knee and punches, giving him his first signature win over a highly ranked contender.

At UFC 300 in April 2024, Tsarukyan defeated former champion Charles Oliveira by split decision. The result positioned him for a rematch with Makhachev. Tsarukyan initially declined a title fight offered on very short notice, preferring a full training camp, and was later booked to challenge Makhachev at UFC 311. He withdrew during fight week because of a back injury.

Tsarukyan returned to defeat Dan Hooker, reinforcing his status as an elite contender. By that point, his professional record stood at 23 victories and three losses.

Grappling Career

Tsarukyan has remained active in submission grappling and crossover wrestling events between UFC appearances. These matches allow him to compete without the striking and weight-cutting demands of MMA while sharpening the strongest part of his skill set.

He has faced professional grapplers, wrestlers, and fellow mixed martial artists in submission-only and points-based formats. His willingness to accept non-UFC competition has helped him maintain visibility during periods when lightweight matchmaking stalled.

Career Earnings and Personal Life

Tsarukyan's UFC compensation rose substantially as he moved into main events and title contention. His pay includes contracted show money, win bonuses, promotional sponsorship compensation, discretionary bonuses, and performance awards. He has said that a winning fight can generate approximately $300,000 before taxes, management fees, coaching costs, and training-camp expenses.

Tsarukyan is married and has children. He represents Armenia in competition and has become one of the country's most prominent active combat-sports figures. Although his family has business wealth, Tsarukyan has emphasized that he continues fighting because of competition and the goal of becoming UFC champion rather than financial necessity.