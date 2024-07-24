Info Category: Richest Athletes › MMA Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Feb 4, 1979 (45 years old) Birthplace: Babruysk Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Actor, Mixed Martial Artist Nationality: Belarus 💰 Compare Andrei Arlovski's Net Worth

What is Andrei Arlovski's Net Worth?

Andrei Arlovski is a professional mixed martial artist and actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Andrei Arlovski competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Strikeforce, and World Series of Fighting, among other MMA promotions. A former UFC Heavyweight Champion, he holds the record for the most wins in UFC heavyweight history, with 23. As an actor, Arlovski has appeared in such films as "Universal Soldier: Regeneration" and "The Equalizer 2."

Early Life

Andrei Arlovski was born on February 4, 1979 in Babruysk, Belarus. Growing up, he was often bullied, and so at the age of 14 he began lifting weights and building his muscles so he could defend himself. This led to Arlovski taking up martial arts when he was 16.

Sambo Career

Having become well-versed in martial arts, Arlovski enrolled at a police academy in Minsk. There, he demonstrated his combat prowess in the required police defense course in the martial art Sambo. In 1999, Arlovski won both the European Youth Sambo Championship and the World Youth Sambo Championship. Not long after that, he was named Master of Sports and International Master of Sports in Sambo. Arlovski went on to win silver medals at the Sambo World Cup and World Sambo Championship.

MMA Career, 1999-2008

Arlovski began his professional career in mixed martial arts in 1999 with the Russian-based promotion M-1 Global. In his first fight, he lost to Viacheslav Datsik. Arlovski returned to M-1 Global in 2000 to take on Michael Tielrooy and Roman Zentsov, both of whom he defeated. As a result, he claimed the heavyweight crown. After defeating his next opponent, John Dixson, Arlovski made his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut at UFC 28 in late 2000. In the bout, he defeated Aaron Brink. Arlovski would go on to lose his next fight, falling to Ricco Rodriguez at UFC 32 in 2001. The following year, he lost to Pedro Rizzo at UFC 36. Arlovski bounced back later in the year to defeat Ian Freeman at UFC 40. In 2003, he beat Vladimir Matyushenko at UFC 44. Arlovski went on to beat Wesley Correira at UFC 47 in 2004.

Early in 2005, Arlovski claimed the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship by defeating Tim Sylvia at UFC 51. He subsequently defended his interim title against Justin Eilers at UFC 53. A couple of months later, Arlovski was promoted to undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. He successfully defended that title against Paul Buentello at UFC 55, but lost the title in a rematch with Tim Sylvia at UFC 59 in the spring of 2006. Arlovski lost to Sylvia again that summer in a drawn-out battle at UFC 61. Closing out the year, he defeated Márcio Cruz at UFC 66. In his only fight in 2007, he beat Fabricio Werdum at UFC 70. Arlovski finished his UFC contract by defeating Jake O'Brien at UFC 82 in early 2008.

Further MMA Career

After leaving the UFC in 2008, Arlovski signed with the newly-formed promotion Affliction Entertainment. He fought in the promotion's inaugural event that summer, defeating top-ranked heavyweight fighter Ben Rothwell. Arlovski next fought and defeated Roy Nelson at EliteXC: Heat, a co-promotion with EliteXC. In early 2009, he faced Fedor Emelianenko for the WAMMA Heavyweight Championship at Affliction: Day of Reckoning, but lost. Arlovski went on to join the promotion Strikeforce, but had little success, losing three consecutive fights from 2009 to early 2011. He came back strong in the summer of 2011 with the organization ProElite, defeating Ray Lopez via TKO. In the fall, Arlovski defeated Travis Fulton at ProElite 2: Big Guns. The next year, he signed with ONE Fighting Championship and faced Tim Sylvia for the fourth time in his career. Ultimately, the bout ended in a no-contest due to an illegal soccer kick by Arlovski.

In 2012, Arlovski joined the newly-formed World Series of Fighting promotion. He went on to defeat Devin Cole via TKO at the promotion's inaugural event. After beating Mike Hayes in a Fight Nights Global match in Russia, Arlovski returned to WSOF in 2013 and lost to Anthony Johnson. At WSOF 5 later in the year, he beat Mike Kyle. Back with Fight Nights Global, Arlovski defeated Andreas Kraniotakes in Minsk in late 2013. In the spring of 2014, he left WSOF and returned to the UFC, and proceeded to defeat Brendan Schaub at UFC 174. Arlovski then beat Antônio Silva at UFC Fight Night 51, earning his first Performance of the Night bonus. In 2015, he won both of his fights, against Travis Browne and Frank Mir. That was followed by five straight losses from early 2016 to mid-2017. Arlovski found his footing again in late 2017 when he defeated Júnior Albini via unanimous decision; he next beat Stefan Struve via unanimous decision at UFC 222 in early 2018.

Arlovski began another losing streak in mid-2018 when he lost to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 225. In his next fight, he lost to Shamil Abdurakhimov. Closing out 2018, Arlovski lost to Walt Harris at UFC 232, although the decision was changed to a no contest after Harris tested positive for a banned substance. Arlovski went on to lose to Augusto Sakai in his first fight in 2019. He subsequently defeated Ben Rothwell before falling to Jairzinho Rozenstruik. In 2020, Arlovski beat Philipe Lins and Tanner Boser, both by unanimous decision. The next year, he lost to Tom Aspinall before defeating Chase Sherman and Carlos Felipe. In 2022, Arlovski beat Jared Vanderaa and Jake Collier and lost to Marcos Rogério de Lima. He lost his only bout in 2023, to Don'Tale Mayes. Kicking off 2024, Arlovski suffered a loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta. That summer, he lost in a split decision to Martin Buday at UFC 303. The day after that fight, it was announced that Arlovski was leaving the UFC.

Acting

Arlovski made his professional acting debut in the 2006 film "8 of Diamonds." A few years later, he starred as the main antagonist in the science-fiction action film "Universal Soldier: Regeneration." Arlovski also appeared in the next film in the franchise, "Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning." Later, in 2015, he made a guest appearance on the television show "Limitless." Among his other acting roles, Arlovski played a mob enforcer in the opening scene of the 2018 action thriller "The Equalizer 2."

Personal Life

With his wife and two sons, Arlovski lives in Coconut Creek, Florida.